Bibi-Benny bromance blooming under virus threat?

There’s no hugging it out allowed, but Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White head Benny Gantz are doing the virtual version after a year of bitter rivalry.

After Netanyahu posted on Facebook on Tuesday some new rules for staying at home and staying healthy, Gantz shared the post and wrote, “When it comes to people’s lives — there’s no politics. Israel comes before everything. Safeguard yourselves and your families and fully obey instructions.”

(The post may have been meant to deflect pressure after his No. 2 Yair Lapid appeared to question the directives.)

Now Netanyahu has shared Gantz’s share, with a simple “Very important. Thanks, Benny.”

Jumping into bed with the two, President Reuven Rivlin shares the latest post and writes, “Maybe we can continue with this at the cabinet table, friends?”