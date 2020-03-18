Number of coronavirus cases leaps to 427

Health Ministry director Moshe Bar Siman-Tov tells Army Radio that he fears hospitals may soon be overrun with cases, and professionals will not be able to treat everyone.

“We’ll reach many hundreds of new sick in a day and even more than that,” he warns.

He adds that to ease overcrowding, the ministry is working off the idea that those who recover are no longer carrying the virus, and is thus freeing them to go home.

Thus far 11 people have been marked as recovered.

According to the ministry, 236 people are hospitalized, another 26 are on their way to being hospitalized, and no decision has been reached on what to do with 83 other cases.