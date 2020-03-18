Tel Aviv stocks plummeting

A precipitous slide on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange is continuing, with the benchmark TA-35 index down 5.3 percent on the day, falling below 1,200 points for the first time since 2013.

The TA-125 index is down 5.7%.

The slumps continue a week of wild swings after Tuesday saw slight gains on the exchange and around the world.

Stock markets across the world are also sinking.

London and Frankfurt opened more than 3% lower and Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong all declined. Australia’s main index fell 6.4%.