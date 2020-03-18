Russia shuts down schools for three weeks

Russian authorities are closing all of the country’s schools for three weeks starting next Monday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Russian education officials said Wednesday it would be an extended spring break with the opportunity to continue studies remotely.

Russia has so far reported 114 confirmed cases of the new virus. The country’s government has taken vast measures to prevent the disease from spreading, including closing the borders to foreigners starting from Wednesday and ordering coronavirus testing for everyone who returned from European countries in the last 14 days.

Authorities in different Russian regions imposed restrictions on public events and recommended that people work and study from home. Last week, Moscow officials announced the closing all schools in the city and banned gatherings of more than 50 people.

— AP