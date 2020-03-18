New details about paths of COVID-19 carriers published

The Health Ministry is releasing details about where people confirmed to have COVID-19 visited.

The latest tranche includes a pair of twin girls, 14, who were in schools in Jerusalem and Kiryat Yearim.

Other cases involve people who visited synagogues and schools in the capital, Bnei Brak and elsewhere.

Hebrew speakers (or Google Translate devotees) can check all the deets here.

Details are still missing for about 100 patients.