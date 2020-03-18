The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they unfold.
Minister says he’s not totally okay with Shin Bet phone tracking
Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who helped draft Israel’s emergency measures allowing data collection from the phones of confirmed coronavirus cases and those who may have been near them, says he’s not completely comfortable with the rules.
“I’m not totally okay with the current model of tracking cellphones. Something is missing on the level of oversight,” he tells Kan radio.
Smotrich, known as a critic of the Shin Bet security service, nonetheless voted in favor of the controversial measure during a midnight cabinet meeting by phone.
Activists and other have raised alarm bells over the expanded powers, the potential for abuse and the lack of oversight.
EU leader admits Europe ‘underestimated’ virus
Political leaders “underestimated” the magnitude of the danger posed by the coronavirus, the president of the European Commission has admitted, as the EU shut its borders.
“I think that all of us who are not experts initially underestimated the coronavirus,” Ursula von der Leyen tells Germany’s Bild newspaper in an interview published today.
“But now it is clear that this is a virus that will keep us busy for a long time yet.”
“We understand that measures that seemed drastic two or three weeks ago, need to be taken now,” she adds.
Lapid blasts ‘illegitimate government’ telling people to stay at home
Blue and White MK Yair Lapid is getting slammed for releasing a video in which he appears to question the Health Ministry guidelines ordering Israelis to remain indoors.
“Ask yourselves, in what kind of country does a non-elected government tell people they cannot leave the house,” he says in a video.
He later clarifies that he was criticizing the government’s lack of mandate and not the directives.
“The instructions to not leave the house are not the problem, that it is being given by an illegitimate government is a problem and then some,” he tweets at Channel 12’s Amit Segal.
Blue and White was on Monday given a mandate to form a government, but until it does, the Likud-led caretaker government is remaining as the de-facto power.
We’ll hit hundreds of sick a day, hospitals won’t cope, health czar warns
Health Ministry director Moshe Bar Siman-Tov tells Army Radio that he fears hospitals may soon be overrun with cases, and professionals will not be able to treat everyone.
“We’ll reach many hundreds of new patients in a day and even more than that,” he warns.
He adds that to ease overcrowding, the ministry is working off the idea that those who recover are no longer carrying the virus, and is thus freeing them to go home.
Thus far 11 people have been marked as recovered.
According to the ministry, 236 people are hospitalized, another 26 are on their way to being hospitalized, and no decision has been reached on what to do with 83 other cases.
Biden wins Arizona, clinching clean sweep in coronavirus-tinged contests
Joe Biden has won the Arizona primary over Bernie Sanders, giving him a sweep of the three US states which voted on Tuesday to choose a Democratic candidate to face President Donald Trump in November.
Four states — Louisiana, Georgia, Kentucky and Maryland — oined Ohio in moving to push back their upcoming primaries, and others may yet do so. That has left the Democratic primary calendar empty until March 29, when Puerto Rico is scheduled to go to the polls. But island leaders are working to reschedule balloting there, too.
Using a livestream to address supporters from his home state of Delaware, Biden appears ready to move past the primary and pays tribute to the Vermont senator for advancing key issues like affordable health care and combating climate change.
“Sen. Sanders and his supporters have brought a remarkable passion and tenacity to all of these issues. Together they have shifted the fundamental conversation in this country,” Biden said. “So let me say, especially to the young voters who have been inspired by Sen. Sanders, I hear you. I know what’s at stake. I know what we have to do,” he says.
With the exception of North Dakota and the Northern Mariana Islands, Sanders hasn’t scored a victory since Super Tuesday on March 3. He made no immediate move on Tuesday to contact Biden, according to people familiar with the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak for the candidates. During remarks early in the night, Sanders said little about the future of the race and instead focused on the coronavirus outbreak.
Army says career soldier couple infected
The IDF says two cases within its ranks are a career soldier couple from central Israel.
Both are doing well, the army says.
The cases, numbers eight and nine within the army, were in contact with another confirmed case, according to the army.
Spike in new cases due to more testing — doctor
The jump in confirmed cases of COVID-19 is at least partly due to an increase in testing, Dr. Arnon Afek of Sheba Hospital tells Channel 12 news.
The lion’s share of those infected, 401, are described in “light condition” meaning they are showing mild or no symptoms of the disease.
Number of corona cases jumps to 427
The Health Ministry announces that the number of infected Israelis is up to 427 cases.
This includes five people in serious condition and 11 who have recovered.
The tally is a jump of nearly 90 since Tuesday night.
Morning commute lighter than normal, but many still out
Despite Health Ministry regulations ordering Israelis to remain inside unless absolutely necessary, some in Jerusalem appeared to be out and about Wednesday morning.
A Times of Israel correspondent in Jerusalem reports that there is still traffic, albeit lighter their normal, and people walking on sidewalks or waiting at bus stops for buses that have continued to run.
This includes non-ultra-Orthodox neighborhoods.
Israelis have been told to hunker down unless they need to go to work under certain conditions, or to fetch groceries or other essential supplies.
Three more arrested from Beit Shemesh wedding
Three people have been arrested after being involved in an ultra-Orthodox wedding in the central Israeli city of Beit Shemesh, according to news reports.
The wedding is described by Channel 12 news as having “multiple participants.”
Pictures posted on social media Tuesday showed dozens of men crowding together and dancing during the celebrations.
פרסמנו הערב במהדורה תיעוד מאירוע שמתרחש עכשיו בבית שמש: חתונה של משפחות אדמו״רים בהשתתפות כמאתיים בני אדם.
עם כל המאמץ לא להכליל זאת כבר לא רשלנות או חוסר מודעות נקודתיים אלא זלזול ורמיסה של אמצעי הזהירות. הראשונים להיפגע חלילה יהיו החוגגים עצמם ומשפחותיהם, ובהמשך כולנו. pic.twitter.com/tqVwRNIguJ
— יאיר שרקי (@yaircherki) March 17, 2020
Israeli authorities have urged that all events be canceled and police have been deployed to ensure the keeping of social distancing rules aimed at helping stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The three people hauled in for questioning are described as a Beit Shemesh resident, an East Jerusalem resident and a foreign national.
Earlier, one person was arrested at the wedding for violating quarantine regulations and potentially infecting others.
