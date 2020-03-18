Minister says he’s not totally okay with Shin Bet phone tracking

Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who helped draft Israel’s emergency measures allowing data collection from the phones of confirmed coronavirus cases and those who may have been near them, says he’s not completely comfortable with the rules.

“I’m not totally okay with the current model of tracking cellphones. Something is missing on the level of oversight,” he tells Kan radio.

Smotrich, known as a critic of the Shin Bet security service, nonetheless voted in favor of the controversial measure during a midnight cabinet meeting by phone.

Activists and other have raised alarm bells over the expanded powers, the potential for abuse and the lack of oversight.