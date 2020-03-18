MRI tech and baby at Jerusalem hospital confirmed as COVID-19 carriers

Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek hospital says an MRI technician there has contracted the coronavirus, along with his baby son.

Their condition is not immediately known.

The two had been present in the hospital’s intermediate care unit, according to the hospital, and the man is now in isolation.

The news means several staff members in the hospitals MRI unit and IMCU must enter quarantine.

Medical staff have complained about a lack of protection and officials fear that hospitals may be overwhelmed as doctors and others who come into contact with sick Israelis are forced to stay at home.