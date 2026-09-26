Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, September 26, 2026

IDF says Gaza strikes killed Hamas commander and another terror operative

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 7:26 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Smoke billows after an Israeli strike in al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on September 25, 2026. (Bashar Taleb/AFP)
Smoke billows after an Israeli strike in al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on September 25, 2026. (Bashar Taleb/AFP)

A Hamas commander and another member of the terror group were killed in separate strikes in the Gaza Strip yesterday, the military announces.

One strike in central Gaza’s Nuseirat camp killed Ibrahim Fawzi Ismail Mohsen, identified by the IDF as a member of Hamas’s elite Nukhba Force.

The IDF says another strike on Friday, in southern Gaza’s Khan Younis, killed Hamas operative Mohammed Kamel Suleiman Mohsen.

Both operatives had been advancing attacks against troops and Israeli civilians, acting to restore Hamas infrastructure “in systematic violation of the ceasefire,” the military says, adding that they were killed to “remove the threat that they posed.”

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