IDF says Gaza strikes killed Hamas commander and another terror operative

A Hamas commander and another member of the terror group were killed in separate strikes in the Gaza Strip yesterday, the military announces.

One strike in central Gaza’s Nuseirat camp killed Ibrahim Fawzi Ismail Mohsen, identified by the IDF as a member of Hamas’s elite Nukhba Force.

The IDF says another strike on Friday, in southern Gaza’s Khan Younis, killed Hamas operative Mohammed Kamel Suleiman Mohsen.

Both operatives had been advancing attacks against troops and Israeli civilians, acting to restore Hamas infrastructure “in systematic violation of the ceasefire,” the military says, adding that they were killed to “remove the threat that they posed.”

בשתי תקיפות ברצועת עזה: צה"ל חיסל מפקד מחלקת נוח'בה ומחבל נוסף מארגון הטרור חמאס צה"ל תקף אתמול במרחב נוציראת וחיסל את המחבל אבראהים פוזי אסמאעיל מחסן, מפקד מחלקת נוח'בה בזרוע הצבאית של ארגון הטרור חמאס. בתקיפה נוספת אתמול במרחב חאן יונס, צה"ל חיסל את מחמד כאמל סלימאן מוחסן,… pic.twitter.com/DkiJAIMeTb — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) September 26, 2026