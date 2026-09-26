Israel says soccer ‘has won’ after Irish players decide not to boycott match
Israel hails a vote by Irish players to go ahead with a match against it despite calls for a boycott, saying that soccer must be separated from politics.
“What pleases us today is that soccer has won,” the Israel Football Association says in a statement. “The ones who have certainly lost today are those who wanted to intimidate, to separate and to turn the soccer pitch into a political arena.”
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