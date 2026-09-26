Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, September 26, 2026

Israel says soccer ‘has won’ after Irish players decide not to boycott match

By AFP Today, 8:43 pm
1 Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Israel hails a vote by Irish players to go ahead with a match against it despite calls for a boycott, saying that soccer must be separated from politics.

“What pleases us today is that soccer has won,” the Israel Football Association says in a statement. “The ones who have certainly lost today are those who wanted to intimidate, to separate and to turn the soccer pitch into a political arena.”

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.