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Netanyahu adviser met senior Qatari official day before PM railed at Doha from UN podium — report

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Michael Eisenberg poses for a picture at his home in Jerusalem, September 15, 2016. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
Michael Eisenberg poses for a picture at his home in Jerusalem, September 15, 2016. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

A day before Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denounced Qatar for supporting Hamas while addressing the UN General Assembly, one of the premier’s advisers met with a senior Qatari official in New York City, Channel 12 news reports.

The network says that Michael Eisenberg and Ali al-Thawadi discussed the implementation of the US-backed Gaza peace plan and the entry of humanitarian aid to the coastal enclave.

The report notes that al-Thawadi, who serves as Qatar’s representative to the US-backed Gaza Executive Board, was present in the Oval Office last year when US President Donald Trump had Netanyahu call the Qatari emir to apologize for Israel’s failed strike on Hamas leaders in Doha.

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