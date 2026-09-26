Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, September 26, 2026

At UN, Saudi FM says world must do more to ensure freedom of navigation

By AFP Today, 8:44 pm
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Saudi Arabia warns UN members that attempts to block Middle East waterways are a threat to global energy security and demands that the international community do more to defend freedom of navigation.

“The international community has been absent from assuming its responsibilities in confronting all that threatens international peace and security,” Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan told the United Nations General Assembly.

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