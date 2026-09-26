At UN, Saudi FM says world must do more to ensure freedom of navigation
Saudi Arabia warns UN members that attempts to block Middle East waterways are a threat to global energy security and demands that the international community do more to defend freedom of navigation.
“The international community has been absent from assuming its responsibilities in confronting all that threatens international peace and security,” Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan told the United Nations General Assembly.
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