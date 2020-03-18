Blue and White-led bloc demands Knesset reopen

Blue and White MK Avi Nissenkorn has presented Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein with a letter signed by 61 MKs demanding that he open the plenum, according to Hebrew language media reports.

The demand comes after Edelstein shut down the Knesset saying he would only re-open it after giving unity talks a chance.

The letter demands that Edelstein open the Knesset so the Knesset can vote on an Arrangements Committee, which will then allow it to staff various committees to begin parliamentary work. The move will essentially place the Likud-led right-religious bloc in the opposition and may see Edelstein himself replaced.

By law, such a letter from 61 MKs is supposed to force the opening of the Knesset.

Edelstein said Tuesday he would allow a vote to pave the way for parliamentary panels to oversee the government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, including a controversial measure allowing the use of photo data collection.