Lapid blasts ‘illegitimate government’ telling people to stay at home

Blue and White MK Yair Lapid is getting slammed for releasing a video in which he appears to question the Health Ministry guidelines ordering Israelis to remain indoors.

“Ask yourselves, in what kind of country does a non-elected government tell people they cannot leave the house,” he says in a video.

He later clarifies that he was criticizing the government’s lack of mandate and not the directives.

“The instructions to not leave the house are not the problem, that it is being given by an illegitimate government is a problem and then some,” he tweets at Channel 12’s Amit Segal.

Blue and White was on Monday given a mandate to form a government, but until it does, the Likud-led caretaker government is remaining as the de-facto power.