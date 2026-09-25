Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, September 25, 2026
Court extends police custody of East Jerusalem man suspected of murdering wife
The Haifa Magistrate’s Court has extended police custody of an East Jerusalem resident suspected of murdering his wife in Haifa last night.
Ali Maswade, 28, denies involvement in the killing, the Ynet news site reports.
The woman was pronounced dead after police found her lifeless in Haifa, reports say.
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