Drive-thru testing center opening delayed — report

The planned opening of a drive-in COVID-19 testing station in Tel Aviv has been delayed, Channel 13 reports.

The cause of the delay? A shortage of testing kits and swabs, according to the report. The center only has enough kits for a single day, but is trying to round up more from hospitals, the channel says.

The Magen David Adom emergency service was set to open the center on Wednesday morning, and is planning on rolling out more in other major cities in the coming days. But now it is not known when any will open.

Once it is in service, those with a note from a doctor will be able to visit the center and get tested without having to leave their cars.