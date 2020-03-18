Defense Ministry to purchase all of Israel’s corona-related equipment

President Reuven Rivlin has joined the ranks of politicians urging Knesset speaker Yuli Edelstein to open the Knesset plenum and allow a debate on setting up committees, hinting that the Speaker, a veteran Likud MK, is undermining Israel’s democracy.

Rivlin “implored” Edelstein “to ensure ongoing parliamentary activity, even during the coronavirus crisis,” a statement from the president’s residence says.

“A Knesset that is out of action harms the ability of the State of Israel to function well and responsibly in an emergency. We must not let this crisis, as serious as it is, harm our democratic system,” Rivlin tells Edelstein by phone.

“We must do everything to deal with the crisis, being careful not to grievously harm our democratic system,” he adds.

Edelstein has refused to open the Knesset to debate, citing the need for unity talks, and expressing concerns about coronavirus.

Separately, new regulations in the Knesset will bar most workers there, aside from lawmakers and some parliamentary aides, Walla reports.

The statement from the president’s office reads in full:

“A Knesset that is out of action harms the ability of the State of Israel to function well and responsibly in an emergency. We must not let this crisis, as serious as it is, to harm our democratic system.”

President Reuven (Ruvi) Rivlin spoke today, Wednesday 18 March / 22 Adar, with Speaker of the Knesset Yuli (Yoel) Edelstein and implored him to ensure ongoing parliamentary activity, even during the coronavirus crisis. The speaker updated the president on the challenges facing the Knesset and what is being done to resolve them.

“The ongoing dispute about opening the Knesset harms our shared fight against corona,” said the president in his conversation with the Speaker of the Knesset, adding “and particularly when we are on an emergency footing, the Knesset plays a crucial role. The Knesset oversees and balances, it is a vital component of the healthy, correct and proper functioning of the system as a whole, even in times of emergency. A Knesset that is out of action harms the ability of the State of Israel to function well and responsibly in an emergency. We must not let this crisis, as serious as it is, to harm our democratic system. We must do everything to deal with the crisis, being careful not to grievously harm our democratic system.”

The president told the Speaker of the Knesset that he is full of admiration for him and his work over the years and that he is sure that no-one holds Israeli democracy more dearly than he does, as someone who has fought for the Zionist idea his whole life and has paid a heavy personal price for doing so. “I know you, as the successor of all former speakers, will guard the status of the Knesset as a beacon of democracy, particularly at this time,” said the president.

Knesset Speaker Yuli (Yoel) Edelstein told the president he was working to resolve the dispute and called on Likud and Kachol Lavan to reach an understanding about the establishment of Knesset committees immediately. “The gaps between the sides are not great and Israeli citizens deserve that their elected representatives work for them and oversee the work of the government. There is no reason to drag this out,” he said.