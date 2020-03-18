Global COVID-19 cases said to top 200,000, over 8,000 deaths

The number of people infected worldwide has crested the 200,000 mark and deaths now topped 8,000, with the number of people now recovered at more than 82,000, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

The tally of 201,436 cases and 8,007 deaths does not include 147 deaths reported by Iran in the last day.

Most of the recovered are in China, which remains the world leader in number of cases.

In Italy, which has seen over 30,000 cases, fewer than 3,000 people have recovered.

