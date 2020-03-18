New figures shows spike in number of tests

The Health Ministry says it has performed almost 11,000 tests for COVID-19 as of this morning, including over 2,200 yesterday alone.

Officials had been criticized in recent days for the slow rate of testing, with Israel generally testing only 500-700 people a day.

According to the figures, 10,440 tests came back negative and 420 were positive. The ministry earlier said there were 427 confirmed cases. The discrepancy cannot be immediately reconciled.

A total of 2,252 people were tested on Tuesday, likely explaining at least part of the jump in the number of cases, from 337 on Tuesday to 427 as of Wednesday morning.

Figures compiled Tuesday based on 303 cases but just released now show most cases continue to be adults between 20 and 49 years old. Those 30-39 make up the largest age group, with 66 cases. There have been only 71 cases of those age 60 or older.