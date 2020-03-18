Judge comes down with virus, sending officials into quarantine

A Rishon Lezion Magistrate’s Court judge has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, sending at least 25 other judges who were in contact with them into quarantine, Channel 12 news reports.

The Health Ministry says deputy public health director Udi Kleiner and two other ministry employees were also exposed to the judge and are now in quarantine.

Courts have already been shut down for all but urgent cases.

The ministry says over 2,000 health workers remain in quarantine, including 779 doctors and 640 nurses.