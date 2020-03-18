Gantz says Blue and White to fight Knesset closure in the High Court of Justice

Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz says his faction is filing an appeal to the High Court of Justice against Knesset speaker Yuli Edelstein’s decision to shutter the plenary.

“We have been working hard all day through different communication channels — including me meeting personally with MK Edelstein, who is refusing to let us congregate in the halls of democracy and work for the citizens and — above all else — tackle the challenge of corona,” Gantz says.

“At this point — we have no choice but to turn to the Supreme Court,” he says.

Gantz makes this announcement in a missive to the members of Blue and White, Joint List, Yisrael Beytenu and Labor-Gesher-Meretz — the parties that recommended him for prime minister, which represent a majority in the Knesset.

In the letter, Gantz accuses Edelstein of working on behalf of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.