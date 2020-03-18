Spain reports over 2,500 new COVID-19 cases, 67 more dead

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they unfold.
Edelstein says democratic process will only return ‘when we’re prepared for it’
Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein says the country’s “democratic process and parliamentary oversight” will only return when “we will be ready for it,” referring to his decision to shutter the Knesset over what he says were concerned about the coronavirus.
Edelstein’s comment comes after his shocking announcement that he was locking the plenary after his Likud and its rival the Blue and White party failed to reach a compromise on the formation of Knesset committees.
“I’ve been spending no small number of hours yesterday and today trying to reach an agreement between the factions. I offered a compromise that I thought could ‘press start’ on the Knesset’s work now, even at this very moment,” he says.
Edelstein, who was widely panned by those outside the Likud-led government, says the Knesset will only reopen next Monday at the earliest.
A number of Knesset members have been forced into quarantine after coming into contact with a confirmed carrier of the disease.
“It also isn’t nice for me to see Knesset members who can’t come into the plenary, but these are the directives. Without a doubt, all the democractic process and parliamentary process will take place the moment we are ready for it. I don’t intend to drag this matter out,” he says.
6 more coronavirus cases confirmed since morning, bringing total to 433
The Health Ministry says it has confirmed six more cases of the coronavirus in Israel, bringing the country’s total number of diagnoses to 433.
The vast majority of the patients — 404, or 93.7% — display light symptoms and another 11 are no longer ill, the ministry says.
Six people are in serious condition, and another 12 are moderately sick, according to the ministry’s latest statistics.
Edelstein says he’ll open Knesset, but only next week
Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein says he will only open the Knesset next week to allow for a vote on setting up an Arrangements Committee to deal with staffing other committees and begin parliamentary work.
The announcement comes after talks pushed by Edelstein, a Likud stalwart, fail to move the needle toward an emergency unity government.
Edelstein said he pushed for the sides to set up a bipartisan committee immediately to deal with “oversight,” before holding a full vote on the matter next week.
He accuses Blue and White and its partners of acting “ridiculously” and says the party leaders “refuse to see the public’s good,” in dealing with the coronavirus crisis.
Rivlin tells Edelstein to open Knesset
President Reuven Rivlin has joined the ranks of politicians urging Knesset speaker Yuli Edelstein to open the Knesset plenum and allow a debate on setting up committees, hinting that he is undermining Israel’s democracy.
“A frozen Knesset harms Israel’s ability to act in a good and responsible way during an emergency,” he told him by phone, according to reports.
“We cannot let this crisis, as bad as it is, harm the infrastructure of our democratic system. We need to do everything to deal with this crisis, but carefully, in order not to strike a fatal blow to our democratic infrastructure,” he adds.
Edelstein has refused to open the Knesset to debate, citing the need for unity talks.
Separately, new regulations in the Knesset will bar most workers there, aside from lawmakers and some parliamentary aides, Walla reports.
Deri set to close country to tourists — report
Interior Minister Aryeh Deri is set to announce new restrictions and only allow in people who live in Israel, according to a Channel 12 news report.
Until now non-citizens could enter, provided they prove they can quarantine for 14 days.
Deri is also expected to close Israel’s land crossings with Egypt and Jordan completely.
School’s out for nearly 1 billion students
Stuck at home with the rugrats? You’re not alone, not by a long shot, according to the UN.
More than 850 million young people, or about half the world’s student population, are barred from their school and university grounds because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, UNESCO says.
Calling it an “unprecedented challenge,” UNESCO says schools are closed in 102 countries, with partial closures in 11 more — and more closures to come.
The 850 million “represents more than a doubling in four days in the number of learners prohibited from going to educational institutions,” the UN educational organization says in a statement, citing figures from late Tuesday.
“The scale and speed of the school and university closures represents an unprecedented challenge for the education sector,” it says.
— AFP
Tourists kept coming, until they didn’t — state stats
Despite the germination of the coronavirus crisis closing borders, Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics reports that Israel’s tourism industry was still going gangbusters up until a few weeks ago.
According to the stats, released early due to the crisis, February 2020 saw 885,000 hotel room rentals by tourists, more than the 800,000 recorded in February 2019.
Israel only began banning travelers or requiring quarantines from most places outside of east Asia starting in early March, and only locked down its borders last week.
Spain reports over 2,500 new COVID-19 cases, 67 more dead
Spain has announced 2,538 new cases of coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s total to 13,716. Nearly half of those have been hospitalized and 774 are requiring intensive care, according to national health authorities. There are 588 deaths officially recorded, 67 more than on Tuesday.
Spanish regions where clusters have been identified in elderly nursing homes are showing a higher rate of fatalities and required hospitalization, says the head of the Spanish health emergency center, Fernando Simón.
That’s the case in Madrid, where at least 17 people have died only in one nursing home and dozens more have been infected.
— AP
All ministers, top officials may be tested — report
Channel 12 news reports that officials are considering ordering coronavirus tests for all senior officials, including all government ministers.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Reuven Rivlin have already been tested and came back negative.
In a letter, Health Minister Yaakov Litzman tells Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein he will stop showing up to the Knesset as much as possible, amid fears that the virus could reach the halls of power.
Judge comes down with virus, sending officials into quarantine
A Rishon Lezion Magistrate’s Court judge has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, sending at least 25 other judges who were in contact with them into quarantine, Channel 12 news reports.
The Health Ministry says deputy public health director Udi Kleiner and two other ministry employees were also exposed to the judge and are now in quarantine.
Courts have already been shut down for all but urgent cases.
The ministry says over 2,000 health workers remain in quarantine, including 779 doctors and 640 nurses.
Global COVID-19 cases said to top 200,000, over 8,000 deaths
The number of people infected worldwide has crested the 200,000 mark and deaths now topped 8,000, with the number of people now recovered at more than 82,000, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.
The tally of 201,436 cases and 8,007 deaths does not include 147 deaths reported by Iran in the last day.
Most of the recovered are in China, which remains the world leader in number of cases.
In Italy, which has seen over 30,000 cases, fewer than 3,000 people have recovered.
— with AP
New figures shows spike in number of tests
The Health Ministry says it has performed almost 11,000 tests for COVID-19 as of this morning, including over 2,200 yesterday alone.
Officials had been criticized in recent days for the slow rate of testing, with Israel generally testing only 500-700 people a day.
According to the figures, 10,440 tests came back negative and 420 were positive. The ministry earlier said there were 427 confirmed cases. The discrepancy cannot be immediately reconciled.
A total of 2,252 people were tested on Tuesday, likely explaining at least part of the jump in the number of cases, from 337 on Tuesday to 427 as of Wednesday morning.
Figures compiled Tuesday based on 303 cases but just released now show most cases continue to be adults between 20 and 49 years old. Those 30-39 make up the largest age group, with 66 cases. There have been only 71 cases of those age 60 or older.
Blue and White-led bloc demands Knesset reopen
Blue and White MK Avi Nissenkorn has presented Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein with a letter signed by 61 MKs demanding that he open the plenum, according to Hebrew language media reports.
The demand comes after Edelstein shut down the Knesset saying he would only re-open it after giving unity talks a chance.
The letter demands that Edelstein open the Knesset so the Knesset can vote on an Arrangements Committee, which will then allow it to staff various committees to begin parliamentary work. The move will essentially place the Likud-led right-religious bloc in the opposition and may see Edelstein himself replaced.
By law, such a letter from 61 MKs is supposed to force the opening of the Knesset.
Edelstein said Tuesday he would allow a vote to pave the way for parliamentary panels to oversee the government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, including a controversial measure allowing the use of photo data collection.
Iran reports 147 new deaths in largest single-day spike
Iran has reported its single biggest jump in deaths from the new coronavirus, saying that another 147 had died in a nearly 15% spike that raises the death toll to 1,135 people nationwide.
It marks the biggest 24-hour rise in deaths since officials first acknowledged cases of the virus in Iran in mid-February.
The rise in deaths comes as the number of cases continues to grow each day, with some 17,361 people having been infection nationwide, according to a briefing by Iran’s deputy health minister, Alireza Raisi.
— AP
New details about paths of COVID-19 carriers published
The Health Ministry is releasing details about where people confirmed to have COVID-19 visited.
The latest tranche includes a pair of twin girls, 14, who were in schools in Jerusalem and Kiryat Yearim.
Other cases involve people who visited synagogues and schools in the capital, Bnei Brak and elsewhere.
Hebrew speakers (or Google Translate devotees) can check all the deets here.
Details are still missing for about 100 patients.
Bibi-Benny bromance blooming under virus threat?
There’s no hugging it out allowed, but Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White head Benny Gantz are doing the virtual version after a year of bitter rivalry.
After Netanyahu posted on Facebook on Tuesday some new rules for staying at home and staying healthy, Gantz shared the post and wrote, “When it comes to people’s lives — there’s no politics. Israel comes before everything. Safeguard yourselves and your families and fully obey instructions.”
(The post may have been meant to deflect pressure after his No. 2 Yair Lapid appeared to question the directives.)
Now Netanyahu has shared Gantz’s share, with a simple “Very important. Thanks, Benny.”
Jumping into bed with the two, President Reuven Rivlin shares the latest post and writes, “Maybe we can continue with this at the cabinet table, friends?”
אולי נמשיך עם זה על שולחן הממשלה חברים?Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו בני גנץ – Benny Gantz
פורסם על ידי Reuven Ruvi Rivlin – ראובן רובי ריבלין ב- יום רביעי, 18 במרץ 2020
Tel Aviv stocks plummeting
A precipitous slide on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange is continuing, with the benchmark TA-35 index down 5.3 percent on the day, falling below 1,200 points for the first time since 2013.
The TA-125 index is down 5.7%.
The slumps continue a week of wild swings after Tuesday saw slight gains on the exchange and around the world.
Stock markets across the world are also sinking.
London and Frankfurt opened more than 3% lower and Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong all declined. Australia’s main index fell 6.4%.
Serial quarantine-breaker charged, in first
Police have filed charges against a person for breaking a quarantine for the first time, according to a spokesperson.
The suspect is accused of going out on at least three occasions despite being ordered to remain in isolation. Police are seeking to have them remain behind bars with no bail.
According to the spokesperson, 86 cases have been opened against suspected quarantine breakers and 12 people are also being probed or spreading false information.
Army of one? Not in Israel
In the latest proof that the army having trouble implementing Health Ministry social distancing regulations, Walla’s Amir Buhbut tweets two videos showing groups of soldiers on a training mission sticking closely together.
— amir bohbot אמיר בוחבוט (@amirbohbot) March 18, 2020
So far the army has reported nine cases of the virus, and has taken measures to keep it from entering its ranks, telling soldiers to prepare to be on base for a month or more and banning visitors.
However, pictures and videos out of the military have shown soldiers remaining in large groups as in normal times.
כך זה נראה הבוקר מחוץ ללשכת הגיוס בתל השומר. אמנם אין הורים בתוך הלשכה, אבל כולם ממילא מתקבצים בחוץ. ההחלטה להמשיך את הגיוסים כרגיל ולקלוט מידי יום מאות מתגייסים חדשים לתוך בסיסי צה״ל עלולה להוביל להדבקות בקורונה בתוך הצבא pic.twitter.com/DJ8a1sPfcL
— צחי דבוש (@TsahiDabush) March 17, 2020
Health Ministry official says phone tracking won’t be used to enforce lockdown
Health Ministry director of public health Sigal Sudetsky tells Channel 12 news that if a full lockdown is imposed, “we won’t use technological methods to check who is breaking it. The methods will only be used to check who a sick person was in physical contact with.”
The government on Tuesday gave the Shin Bet and police emergency powers to collect phone data to help stem the coronavirus outbreak.
According to the channel, Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan made his comment about a total lockdown being inevitable on Tuesday and asked police to present a plan to carry out the measure.
Under a lockdown, Israelis will be forbidden to leave home unless they have special permission for work or to get supplies or medical attention, the channel says.
Erdan: Full lockdown is inevitable
Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan is reportedly telling police and other domestic security agencies that a full lockdown of the country is on the way.
“We need to prepare for the possibility of a full shutdown, this is an inevitable decision,” he says, according to Army Radio.
Israel has been inching toward fully locking down the country, but the government has so far avoided imposing one, instead urging Israelis to remain at home, but allowing people to leave for a variety of reasons.
Edelstein shuts down Knesset, thwarting oversight panels
Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein has shut down the Knesset plenum, saying he is doing so to give his Likud party and Blue and White a chance to hash out a unity agreement.
Doing so means he will not come through on a promise made Tuesday to allow the Knesset to form the parliament’s Arrangements Committee, which in turn, would staff the parliament’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee and Finance Committee, and create a special panel on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Blue and White and allied parties have been seeking to staff the committees in order to provide oversight of a controversial program allowing the government to collect data from the phones of COVID-19 carriers and those around them.
Edelstein, who has been accused of stymieing Knesset debates to keep himself from being voted out of a job, says he has representatives from both parties meeting in his office now, but no agreement has been reached despite him offering what he claims is a deal that would address both sides’ concerns.
“If and when there is an agreement, the plenum will convene again to vote on creating committees in line with the agreement,” the Knesset spokesperson says in a statement.
“I want to keep the meeting open and declare now a break until further notice, in hopes and prayers that good sense will prevail and we will be able even today to begin parliamentary oversight work as needed,” Edelstein says.
Israeli group urges sample pooling to speed up testing
Rambam Medical Center and Technion University in Haifa says they have come up with a faster and more efficient way to test people for the novel coronavirus, by pooling samples.
According to the hospital, by testing the samples of 32 or 64 patients at a time, it can quickly rule out who has the virus. Only in cases where the virus is found will the individuals in the pool take tests to determine who is carrying COVID-19.
They say in a statement that the method was able to flag a sample in which there was one carrier out of 64.
Pooling has been used since World War II and was suggested in the 1990s as a way of testing for HIV.
“There are indeed some logical difficulties in deploying the method, but we hope it can up the number of tests and find even silent carriers, those with no symptoms. This possibility can lower the chance of infection and flatten the curve,” says Technion Professor Roi Kishoni.
Drive-thru testing center opening delayed — report
The planned opening of a drive-in COVID-19 testing station in Tel Aviv has been delayed, Channel 13 reports.
The cause of the delay? A shortage of testing kits and swabs, according to the report. The center only has enough kits for a single day, but is trying to round up more from hospitals, the channel says.
The Magen David Adom emergency service was set to open the center on Wednesday morning, and is planning on rolling out more in other major cities in the coming days. But now it is not known when any will open.
Once it is in service, those with a note from a doctor will be able to visit the center and get tested without having to leave their cars.
Russia shuts down schools for three weeks
Russian authorities are closing all of the country’s schools for three weeks starting next Monday amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Russian education officials said Wednesday it would be an extended spring break with the opportunity to continue studies remotely.
Russia has so far reported 114 confirmed cases of the new virus. The country’s government has taken vast measures to prevent the disease from spreading, including closing the borders to foreigners starting from Wednesday and ordering coronavirus testing for everyone who returned from European countries in the last 14 days.
Authorities in different Russian regions imposed restrictions on public events and recommended that people work and study from home. Last week, Moscow officials announced the closing all schools in the city and banned gatherings of more than 50 people.
— AP
Air quality index shows Tel Aviv pollution remaining despite shutdown
Pollution levels in some areas near Tel Aviv are still high despite much of the country being shut down, according to data from the Environmental Protection Ministry and the Air Quality Index Project website.
High levels of nitrogen oxide (NOx) are recorded at the busy Hashalom Interchange in central Tel Aviv and in the Holon area south of Tel Aviv.
NOx is a common pollutant in vehicle emissions.
Israelis have been told to work from home and avoid going out except for specific reasons, like to purchase supplies.
Fewer Israelis going out, but roads far from empty
A traffic camera at the normally packed Morasha interchange east of Tel Aviv shows sparse traffic there, indicating most Israelis are indeed staying in, though far from all.
Another live cam, showing a beach in Tel Aviv, shows some still out and about, though not the crowds that were seen in days past.
Hard-hit South Korean city reports 87 new COVID-19 cases
The mayor of the South Korean city worst-hit by the coronavirus says 87 new cases have been discovered from local nursing hospitals, raising concerns about a possible spike in infections after they waned over the past week.
Daegu Mayor Kwon Young-jin says 74 of the cases came from a single hospital and that the 57 patients who were infected would be transferred to other facilities for treatment.
The infections at nursing homes weren’t fully reflected in national figures announced by South Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or KCDC, which said the cases in Daegu rose by 46 in the 24 hours ending midnight Tuesday.
South Korean officials have struggled to stem infections at hospitals, nursing homes, disability institutions and other live-in facilities, which critics say have been poorly regulated for years.
The KCDC says 116 cases and 10 deaths have been linked to a hospital in Cheongdo, near Daegu, where infections surged among patients hospitalized at a psychiatric ward.
South Korea has confirmed at least 8,413 coronavirus cases, including 84 deaths.
— AP
MRI tech and baby at Jerusalem hospital confirmed as COVID-19 carriers
Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek hospital says an MRI technician there has contracted the coronavirus, along with his baby son.
Their condition is not immediately known.
The two had been present in the hospital’s intermediate care unit, according to the hospital, and the man is now in isolation.
The news means several staff members in the hospitals MRI unit and IMCU must enter quarantine.
Medical staff have complained about a lack of protection and officials fear that hospitals may be overwhelmed as doctors and others who come into contact with sick Israelis are forced to stay at home.
Minister says he’s not totally okay with Shin Bet phone tracking
Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who helped draft Israel’s emergency measures allowing data collection from the phones of confirmed coronavirus cases and those who may have been near them, says he’s not completely comfortable with the rules.
“I’m not totally okay with the current model of tracking cellphones. Something is missing on the level of oversight,” he tells Kan radio.
Smotrich, known as a critic of the Shin Bet security service, nonetheless voted in favor of the controversial measure during a midnight cabinet meeting by phone.
Activists and other have raised alarm bells over the expanded powers, the potential for abuse and the lack of oversight.
EU leader admits Europe ‘underestimated’ virus
Political leaders “underestimated” the magnitude of the danger posed by the coronavirus, the president of the European Commission has admitted, as the EU shut its borders.
“I think that all of us who are not experts initially underestimated the coronavirus,” Ursula von der Leyen tells Germany’s Bild newspaper in an interview published today.
“But now it is clear that this is a virus that will keep us busy for a long time yet.”
“We understand that measures that seemed drastic two or three weeks ago, need to be taken now,” she adds.
— AFP
Lapid blasts ‘illegitimate government’ telling people to stay at home
Blue and White MK Yair Lapid is getting slammed for releasing a video in which he appears to question the Health Ministry guidelines ordering Israelis to remain indoors.
“Ask yourselves, in what kind of country does a non-elected government tell people they cannot leave the house,” he says in a video.
He later clarifies that he was criticizing the government’s lack of mandate and not the directives.
“The instructions to not leave the house are not the problem, that it is being given by an illegitimate government is a problem and then some,” he tweets at Channel 12’s Amit Segal.
Blue and White was on Monday given a mandate to form a government, but until it does, the Likud-led caretaker government is remaining as the de-facto power.
We’ll hit hundreds of sick a day, hospitals won’t cope, health czar warns
Health Ministry director Moshe Bar Siman-Tov tells Army Radio that he fears hospitals may soon be overrun with cases, and professionals will not be able to treat everyone.
“We’ll reach many hundreds of new patients in a day and even more than that,” he warns.
He adds that to ease overcrowding, the ministry is working off the idea that those who recover are no longer carrying the virus, and is thus freeing them to go home.
Thus far 11 people have been marked as recovered.
According to the ministry, 236 people are hospitalized, another 26 are on their way to being hospitalized, and no decision has been reached on what to do with 83 other cases.
Biden wins Arizona, clinching clean sweep in coronavirus-tinged contests
Joe Biden has won the Arizona primary over Bernie Sanders, giving him a sweep of the three US states which voted on Tuesday to choose a Democratic candidate to face President Donald Trump in November.
Four states — Louisiana, Georgia, Kentucky and Maryland — oined Ohio in moving to push back their upcoming primaries, and others may yet do so. That has left the Democratic primary calendar empty until March 29, when Puerto Rico is scheduled to go to the polls. But island leaders are working to reschedule balloting there, too.
Using a livestream to address supporters from his home state of Delaware, Biden appears ready to move past the primary and pays tribute to the Vermont senator for advancing key issues like affordable health care and combating climate change.
“Sen. Sanders and his supporters have brought a remarkable passion and tenacity to all of these issues. Together they have shifted the fundamental conversation in this country,” Biden said. “So let me say, especially to the young voters who have been inspired by Sen. Sanders, I hear you. I know what’s at stake. I know what we have to do,” he says.
With the exception of North Dakota and the Northern Mariana Islands, Sanders hasn’t scored a victory since Super Tuesday on March 3. He made no immediate move on Tuesday to contact Biden, according to people familiar with the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak for the candidates. During remarks early in the night, Sanders said little about the future of the race and instead focused on the coronavirus outbreak.
— Agencies
Army says career soldier couple infected
The IDF says two cases within its ranks are a career soldier couple from central Israel.
Both are doing well, the army says.
The cases, numbers eight and nine within the army, were in contact with another confirmed case, according to the army.
Spike in new cases due to more testing — doctor
The jump in confirmed cases of COVID-19 is at least partly due to an increase in testing, Dr. Arnon Afek of Sheba Hospital tells Channel 12 news.
The lion’s share of those infected, 401, are described in “light condition” meaning they are showing mild or no symptoms of the disease.
Number of corona cases jumps to 427
The Health Ministry announces that the number of infected Israelis is up to 427 cases.
This includes five people in serious condition and 11 who have recovered.
The tally is a jump of nearly 90 since Tuesday night.
Morning commute lighter than normal, but many still out
Despite Health Ministry regulations ordering Israelis to remain inside unless absolutely necessary, some in Jerusalem appeared to be out and about Wednesday morning.
A Times of Israel correspondent in Jerusalem reports that there is still traffic, albeit lighter their normal, and people walking on sidewalks or waiting at bus stops for buses that have continued to run.
This includes non-ultra-Orthodox neighborhoods.
Israelis have been told to hunker down unless they need to go to work under certain conditions, or to fetch groceries or other essential supplies.
Three more arrested from Beit Shemesh wedding
Three people have been arrested after being involved in an ultra-Orthodox wedding in the central Israeli city of Beit Shemesh, according to news reports.
The wedding is described by Channel 12 news as having “multiple participants.”
Pictures posted on social media Tuesday showed dozens of men crowding together and dancing during the celebrations.
פרסמנו הערב במהדורה תיעוד מאירוע שמתרחש עכשיו בבית שמש: חתונה של משפחות אדמו״רים בהשתתפות כמאתיים בני אדם.
עם כל המאמץ לא להכליל זאת כבר לא רשלנות או חוסר מודעות נקודתיים אלא זלזול ורמיסה של אמצעי הזהירות. הראשונים להיפגע חלילה יהיו החוגגים עצמם ומשפחותיהם, ובהמשך כולנו. pic.twitter.com/tqVwRNIguJ
— יאיר שרקי (@yaircherki) March 17, 2020
Israeli authorities have urged that all events be canceled and police have been deployed to ensure the keeping of social distancing rules aimed at helping stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The three people hauled in for questioning are described as a Beit Shemesh resident, an East Jerusalem resident and a foreign national.
Earlier, one person was arrested at the wedding for violating quarantine regulations and potentially infecting others.
