The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they unfold.
Army says career soldier couple infected
The IDF says two cases within its ranks are a career soldier couple from central Israel.
Both are doing well, the army says.
The cases, numbers eight and nine within the army, were in contact with another confirmed case, according to the army.
Spike in new cases due to more testing — doctor
The jump in confirmed cases of COVID-19 is at least partly due to an increase in testing, Dr. Arnon Afek of Sheba Hospital tells Channel 12 news.
The lion’s share of those infected, 401, are described in “light condition” meaning they are showing mild or no symptoms of the disease.
Number of corona cases jumps to 427
The Health Ministry announces that the number of infected Israelis is up to 427 cases.
This includes five people in serious condition and 11 who have recovered.
The tally is a jump of nearly 90 since Tuesday night.
Morning commute lighter than normal, but many still out
Despite Health Ministry regulations ordering Israelis to remain inside unless absolutely necessary, some in Jerusalem appeared to be out and about Wednesday morning.
A Times of Israel correspondent in Jerusalem reports that there is still traffic, albeit lighter their normal, and people walking on sidewalks or waiting at bus stops for buses that have continued to run.
This includes non-ultra-Orthodox neighborhoods.
Israelis have been told to hunker down unless they need to go to work under certain conditions, or to fetch groceries or other essential supplies.
Three more arrested from Beit Shemesh wedding
Three people have been arrested after being involved in an ultra-Orthodox wedding in the central Israeli city of Beit Shemesh, according to news reports.
The wedding is described by Channel 12 news as having “multiple participants.”
Pictures posted on social media Tuesday showed dozens of men crowding together and dancing during the celebrations.
פרסמנו הערב במהדורה תיעוד מאירוע שמתרחש עכשיו בבית שמש: חתונה של משפחות אדמו״רים בהשתתפות כמאתיים בני אדם.
עם כל המאמץ לא להכליל זאת כבר לא רשלנות או חוסר מודעות נקודתיים אלא זלזול ורמיסה של אמצעי הזהירות. הראשונים להיפגע חלילה יהיו החוגגים עצמם ומשפחותיהם, ובהמשך כולנו. pic.twitter.com/tqVwRNIguJ
— יאיר שרקי (@yaircherki) March 17, 2020
Israeli authorities have urged that all events be canceled and police have been deployed to ensure the keeping of social distancing rules aimed at helping stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The three people hauled in for questioning are described as a Beit Shemesh resident, an East Jerusalem resident and a foreign national.
Earlier, one person was arrested at the wedding for violating quarantine regulations and potentially infecting others.
comments