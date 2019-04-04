Comptroller to ask AG to investigate Netanyahu for lying — report

The last poll conducted by Channel 12 before Tuesday’s elections shows Benny Gantz’s centrist Blue and White party leading over the ruling Likud party by four seats.

According to the poll, Blue and White would win 30 of the 120-Knesset seats if the elections were held today. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud would win 26. Avi Gabbay’s Labor Party comes in third with 10 seats, followed by Hadash-Ta’al, led by Ayman Odeh and Ahmad Tibi, with seven.

The ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party is also slated to win seven seats, while Education Minister Naftali Bennett’s New Right party is polling at six seats.

The poll has Meretz, Zehut, Kulanu, Yisrael Beytenu, Shas and the Union of Right-Wing Parties winning five seats each. The Ram-Balad party is slated to win four seats.

Finally, the poll has Orly Levy-Abekasis’s Gesher party failing to pass the electoral threshold of 3.25%

Midgam and iPanel survey conducted for Channel 12 polled 1,290 Israeli adults on April 3 and 4, and has a margin of error of 2.8 percent.