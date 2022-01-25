Join our Community
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Construction worker killed in Tel Aviv after ceiling collapses

25 January 2022, 2:42 pm Edit
A construction site in Tel Aviv where a ceiling collapsed on January 25, 2022. (Magen David Adom)
A construction worker in his 30s has died after a ceiling collapsed at a building he was renovating in Tel Aviv, according to the Magen David Adom ambulance service.

Another man is lightly injured in the incident.

Police close Zrubavel Street, where the incident occurred.

