Court extends remand of 7 suspects arrested following attacks on Palestinians, journalists, diplomats in West Bank

A court has extended until Wednesday the remand of seven of 10 people who were arrested overnight in relation to settler attacks against Palestinians, journalists, and diplomats in the West Bank over the weekend, as well as other crimes, police say.

Police also announce the arrest last night of a settler in his 20s from the northern West Bank on suspicion of involvement in unspecified “incidents of extremist violence.”

The court extended the suspect’s detention until tomorrow, and a prosecutor’s statement has been filed against him ahead of an indictment, police say.

According to police, the others arrested overnight include two suspects in the attack on European diplomats in Taybeh on Saturday; four suspects in Friday’s attack in Abu Falah that wounded two, including 63-year-old Washington Post photojournalist Heidi Levine; and another four people suspected of “breaking into a home and violating a closed military zone.”

The court extended the detention of all the suspects in the Taybeh and Abu Falah attacks, and of one of those suspected of the break-in, police say, without specifying when or where the break-in took place.