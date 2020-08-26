Egypt seeking 9 suspects in hotel gang rape

Egypt’s public prosecution says it is seeking to arrest nine suspects accused of gang-raping a woman, including seven who are on the run abroad.

The rape allegedly took place six years ago at a luxury Cairo hotel but the allegations only emerged online in July.

“The public prosecution is taking legal steps to arrest the fugitives who are accused of assaulting a young woman at the Fairmont Nile City Hotel in 2014,” a statement says.

The police informed the prosecution that “seven of the accused who face an arrest warrant have flown out of the country,” the statement says.

The prosecution said it was also trying to track down two other suspects in the case, one of whom had allegedly been “accused in a similar (rape) case.”

It does not identify the suspects.

