Live Update From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 21, 2026
Explosions heard near Strait of Hormuz, Iran state media says
Iran’s state media reports the sound of explosions in the southern Hormozgan province overlooking the Strait of Hormuz.
“A few minutes ago, the sound of several explosions was heard in the Karpan area of Sirik, in Hormozgan Province,” the official IRNA news agency says, adding that “local sources have not yet disclosed the nature of these explosions.”
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