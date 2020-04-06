Full ban on intercity movement expected from 4 p.m. Tuesday

Hebrew media is reporting that the cabinet is expected to pass a measure tonight forbidding all movement between cities, beginning Tuesday.

According to a Channel 13 reporter, the measure will mean people are not allowed to leave their hometowns, or in the case of Jerusalem, their neighborhoods.

The measure is expected to go into effect Tuesday afternoon at 4 p.m., and is expected to be lifted Friday at 6 a.m.

Only in extraordinary cases will people be allowed to move between cities, according to Channel 12 news.

Wednesday night marks the first night of Passover, when families traditionally get together for the festive retelling of the biblical exodus from Egypt.

In a sign of the possible lockdown measures to come, Israeli police officers are checking buses heading into Jerusalem and pulling out families trying to enter the city to spend Passover with their extended families, in contravention of Health Ministry regulations.

Channel 12 news airs footage of an ultra-Orthodox family being pulled off of a bus, and being forced to walk along a highway to find their way back home.