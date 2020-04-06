Ministers to rule on closure of 8 cities, parts of Jerusalem to stem outbreak
search
home page
Live Now

Ministers to rule on closure of 8 cities, parts of Jerusalem to stem outbreak

Move would place ultra-Orthodox neighborhoods in capital, handful of areas around the country on lockdown, though restrictions will be more lax than in hotspot Bnei Brak

By TOI staff Today, 7:54 am 0 Edit
Police officers and Israeli soldiers at a temporary "checkpoint" in Jerusalem, to check people are not disobeying the government's orders on a partial lockdown in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, April 05, 2020. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)
Police officers and Israeli soldiers at a temporary "checkpoint" in Jerusalem, to check people are not disobeying the government's orders on a partial lockdown in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, April 05, 2020. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s developments as they unfold.

7:56 am

Ministers to rule on locking down 8 cities, Haredi parts of Jerusalem

Ministers will rule today on enforcing a tighter closure over eight cities and 15 ultra-Orthodox neighborhoods in Jerusalem to stem the coronavirus outbreak.

The cities are: Tiberias, Elad, Migdal Haemek, Beitar Illit, Ashkelon, Or Yehuda, Modiin Illit, and parts of Beit Shemesh.

The Jerusalem neighborhoods that are to be sealed include Har Nof, Bayit Vegan, Givat Mordechai, Ramat Shlomo, Sanhedria, Shmuel HaNavi, Beit Yisrael, Mea Shearim, Geula, Bucharim, Zichron Moshe, Ramot, Makor Baruch, Givat Shaul, and Kiryat Moshe,

It remains unclear what the new guidelines will be, though they will likely include a broader military presence to enforce the restrictions. Israelis are already banned from venturing more than 100 meters from their homes, with exceptions made for work and purchasing essential supplies.

The restrictions would be less severe than those currently in place in Bnei Brak, with the Ynet news site terming them a “breathing closure.”

read more:
comments