WHO chief says masks are no silver bullet against virus

A Yamina party official tells The Times of Israel that it is preparing for the real possibility that it will sit in the opposition in light of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “relinquishing” of the right’s control over the justice system to the “descendants of former Supreme Court president Aharon Barak” in his negotiations with the Blue and White party.

The statement comes after Blue and White said it was walking away from talks because Likud wanted to renegotiate an agreement on how judges are picked.

With only six seats, Yamina would likely lose out to Blue and White if Likud were forced to choose.

Barak is seen in Israel as a prototypical activist judge for his rulings against right-wing interests and attempts to rein in settlers and others on the right while defending the rule of law.

— with Jacob Magid