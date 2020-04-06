First plane with medical equipment arrives in Israel from China

The first planeload of medical supplies from China has touched down in Israel, the Defense Ministry says.

It includes 20 tons of equipment, including masks and protective suits.

Another plane is making its way to Tel Aviv from China now, with a third set to take off later in the day.

Overall, Israel will bring 11 planes full of medical equipment, including ventilators, from China, in an operation overseen by the Defense Ministry and carried out by El Al.