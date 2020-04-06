Coronavirus cases near 9,000; death toll up to 57

Dr. Tehilla Shwartz Altshuler of the Israel Democracy Institute think tank sounds the alarm about the privacy issues plaguing popular videoconferencing application Zoom.

As the app moves to tighten its security amid widespread criticism, Shwartz Altshuler says the changes being implemented are “appropriate” but the service continues to collect sensitive data on its users and records all conversations.

“Unlike other apps, Zoom operates under a scandalous privacy policy in which it collects information on all its users without their explicit consent. This is true for those who have downloaded the app and authorized its privacy policy – and it is also true for users who access the meetings without downloading the app or giving any confirmation of the privacy policy. Zoom considers all its users as a ‘product’ and therefore all their information, including credit card details, employment information and other sensitive details remains in the possession of the company,” she says in a statement.

She adds: “Zoom not only collects data via cookies, it also records all conversations that take place using the application. Just a few examples how the company can use this data include: training artificial intelligence systems to convert video or voice to text or to identify emotions, gathering information on the users as individuals — what their voices sound like, how they conduct meetings, their personal interest and even what their homes looks like. All of this information is of incalculable value to advertisers and other commercial interests.”

And she warns that as the restrictions on movement due to the pandemic persist, Zoom will continue to collect additional compromising information.

“The longer social distancing practices due to the coronavirus continue – the more data Zoom can collect – and the more serious the problem will become. It is only a matter of time until even more serious repercussions become apparent from the mass use of this program. The relative ease in which sensitive information on Zoom can be abused poses a serious threat to its users,” she says.