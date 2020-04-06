Nearly one-quarter of virus casualties were residents of assisted living

Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman attacks ultra-Orthodox politicians, accusing them of endangering public safety with their policy decisions relating to the pandemic.

Citing several instances of violence by Haredim against police and medics enforcing the lockdown orders, Liberman writes on Facebook: “It’s important to remember the sacred work that Magen David Adom and the security forces are doing right now, and it’s important to remember that most of the ultra-Orthodox are listening to the instructions and behaving accordingly.

“But what must concern us is not the minority of lawbreakers, but the Haredi leadership. MK Porush who opposed the entry of the IDF into Bnei Brak and its assistance to the residents; MK Gafni who threatens, in his name as well as on behalf of [UTJ leader and Health Minister Yaakov] Litzman and [Shas leader and Interior Minister Aryeh] Deri that they won’t be partners in a coalition that imposes a closure on Haredi cities and neighborhoods. And MK Deri who announced that all cities in the country will be locked down, without regard for the number of cases.

“This decision is unreasonable and is designed to placate the Haredi street,” claims Liberman. “I repeat: I have no claims against the Haredim, but rather against their leaders who are behaving irresponsibly and are endangering not only the health of the Haredi community, but the health of all Israeli citizens.”

Deri on Sunday night said the Israeli government was considering imposing a full closure over Passover, amid fears Israelis would travel to visit their relatives, causing a spike in infections.