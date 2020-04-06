Health Ministry official says Israel likely headed to national lockdown Seder night

Health Ministry Deputy Director-General Itamar Grotto says Israel is likely heading to a full lockdown on Wednesday, coinciding with the first night of Passover, when Jews hold their Seder meals.

He confirms, in an interview with Army Radio, comments by Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, who said Sunday night the government was considering a nationwide closure over the Passover holiday.

Grotto also says it’s too early to be optimistic about infection rates in the country.

“We see an increase at a measured pace, but it’s still too early for optimism,” he says. “We will need to wait for a week after Passover [which begins April 8 and ends April 15] to see what the damage is.”