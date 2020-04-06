The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s developments as they unfold.
Likud, Blue and White confirm meeting between Netanyahu and Gantz
In a joint statement, Likud and Blue and White confirm their respective party leaders met this morning to hammer out a coalition agreement.
Cabinet meeting tonight to discuss closures
A ministerial meeting scheduled for this afternoon, during which lockdown measures on eight cities were meant to be authorized, has been canceled.
Instead, ministers will meet remotely in a cabinet meeting tonight.
During that meeting, they will approve new emergency regulations.
Some reports suggest the closure will be extended to the entire country ahead of Passover, rather than a handful of cities, after ultra-Orthodox ministers Yaakov Litzman and Aryeh Deri protest the restrictions being rolled out largely in Haredi areas.
It remains unclear how this closure, aimed at preventing Israelis from traveling to relatives for Passover, will differ from the current rules.
TV report: Netanyahu and Gantz holding coalition talks since morning
According to a report by Channel 13, Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz have been holding coalition talks at the Prime Minister’s Residence since the morning hours.
Netanyahu has been in quarantine since Health Minister Yaakov Litzman contracted the coronavirus last week, so the talks were likely held at a distance.
Israel sends matzahs, Passover items to Jews in… Egypt
As Jews across the world ready to celebrate the Exodus from Egypt later this week, the Israeli government was busy sending matzahs and other essential Passover items to the Jewish community in Egypt.
In a “complex operation,” Israel’s Embassy in Cairo and Jewish organizations managed to get boxes of kosher for Passover food to the Jewish communities in Cairo and Alexandria, the Foreign Ministry says in a statement.
“Even in the difficult reality created by the worldwide coronavirus crisis, we are not forgetting our brothers in the small Jewish community of Egypt,” Foreign Minister Israel Katz says. “And I am happy that we could help them celebrate Passover this year according to religious law. The ties with Jewish communities around the world is a central aspect of Israeli diplomacy, and at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its missions across the globe.”
— Raphael Ahren
Police disperse illegal prayer at Lod mosque
Police disperse an illegal prayer gathering at a mosque in Lod in central Israel.
Seven worshipers were inside the mosque and another two were located hiding in a bathroom stall.
According to reports, the man who organized the prayer was detained for questioning and fined.
France heading for worst recession since WWII, minister says
France is likely to see its deepest recession since the end of World War II this year because of the coronavirus crisis, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire warns.
“The worst growth figure in France since 1945 was -2.2 percent in 2009, after the financial crisis of 2008. We will probably be very far beyond -2.2 percent” this year, Le Maire tells a Senate panel.
“It’s an indication of the amplitude of the economic shock we’re facing,” he says.
France imposed a nationwide stay-at-home order from March 17 after shuttering all nonessential businesses. Officials have said the lockdown will last until at least April 15.
Statistics office Insee said last month that the lockdown has slashed overall economic activity by 35 percent, and estimated every month of shutdown would cut annual GPD by three percentage points.
Services, heavy industry and construction are all taking big hits, Insee said, as factories are shut and only a handful of business sectors, such as supermarkets and pharmacies, remain open.
— AFP
Litzman: Stop blaming ultra-Orthodox for virus spread
Health Minister Yaakov Litzman urges Israelis to stop attributing the spread of the pandemic to members of his ultra-Orthodox community.
“The statements that Haredim are seemingly are infecting [the broader population] with the virus are false and dangerous,”says Litzman, who heads the Haredi United Torah Judaism party. “The Haredi public is heeding the instructions and meticulously obeying the safety rules. In every community there is a small minority that does not observe the rules sufficiently and for this, enforcement by the authorities is required. But you cannot generalize and, heaven forbid, turn the coronavirus crisis into a clash between the communities in Israel.”
“Residents of Bnei Brak and Haredi areas are not supposed to receive discriminatory and humiliating treatment,” he adds. “I call on the mayor of Ramat Gan to avoid steps that increase friction and contention between the communities.”
He is referring to gates put up by Ramat Gan to separate it from adjacent Bnei Brak, which the state has ordered pulled down. Bnei Brak, an ultra-Orthodox suburb of Tel Aviv, is under lockdown amid a serious outbreak in the city.
Litzman himself is sick with the coronavirus. TV reports have accused him of flouting his own Health Ministry rules and attending illegal prayer gatherings, which he denies.
Netanyahu and Putin have ‘warm’ conversation on Passover and pandemic
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone, in a conversation described as “warm” by the Israeli leader’s office.
Putin wished Netanyahu and Israelis a happy Passover and good luck in combating the pandemic, the statement says.
The two leaders also discussed cooperation in the purchase of medical supplies amid a global shortage and “agreed to enable movement between Russia and Israel so that citizens of both countries may return to their [home] countries,” the statement says.
Jerusalem municipality to collect chametz for burning ahead of Passover
The Jerusalem municipality says it will be collecting chametz, or leaven products, to burn ahead of Passover.
Special trash bins will be distributed in each neighborhood and collected by Wednesday at 9 a.m.
The city will oversee the burning, it says.
Burning chametz, a tradition before the holiday, has been banned this year due to the pandemic, to avoid people congregating outdoors.
To find the chametz dropoff point closest to you, click here.
Gantz said to threaten Likud if it doesn’t sign coalition deal ‘within hour’
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz sends a letter to Likud, warning Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to sign a coalition deal with him within the hour or face political consequences, the Kan public broadcaster reports.
Gantz, who is serving as interim Knesset speaker, threatens to advance legislation “today” against Netanyahu that would bar politicians facing criminal charges from forming a government, effectively disqualifying the Likud leader, if passed.
Austria could begin loosening virus restrictions by April 14
Austria could start loosening its coronavirus lockdown measures from next week, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announces at a press conference Monday, but warns this depends on citizens abiding by social distancing rules.
“The aim is that from 14 April… smaller shops up to a size of 400 square metres, as well as hardware and garden stores can open again, under strict security conditions of course,” Kurz says.
— AFP
Police break up 2 illegal prayer gatherings in Jerusalem
Police break up two illegal prayer gatherings in Jerusalem, each with 30 worshipers.
According to Channel 12, following the raids on two locations in the Mea Shearim and Bucharim neighborhoods, all participants were fined NIS 500 ($137) each.
IDF officer moderately hurt as soldier’s gun goes off during exercise
An IDF officer is moderately injured after he was shot by one of his soldiers during an exercise before the unit was meant to take position in the West Bank city of Hebron, the military says.
The officer is taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
This is the second case of an accidental discharge within that Golani Brigade battalion in the past week, after a similar incident last Friday in which no injuries were reported.
The IDF says the head of the Central Command, Maj. Gen. Nadav Padan, has halted all exercises in his units in response to the incident until an initial investigation can be completed. In addition, the head of the Gaash Division, Brig. Gen. Avi Gil, also calls off all exercises in the Golani Brigade until the matter can be investigated.
The Military Police have also opened a probe into the incident to determine if a crime was committed, the IDF says.
— Judah Ari Gross
British PM still in charge despite ‘frustrating’ hospitalization with virus
Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in charge of the government despite being hospitalized in what his office described as a “precautionary step,” after contracting the new coronavirus.
Housing and Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick tells BBC that Johnson is awaiting the results of tests after spending the night in an undisclosed hospital.
Jenrick says that he’s “sure this is very frustrating for him,’’ but that “nonetheless he’s still very much in charge.’’ Jenrick does not rule out a more prolonged stay.
The 55-year-old leader had been quarantined in his Downing St. residence since being diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 26 — the first known head of government to fall ill with the virus.
He has continued to preside at daily meetings on the outbreak and has released several video messages during his 10 days in isolation.
— AP
Ramat Gan ordered to take down fences separating it from Bnei Brak
The Interior Ministry has ordered the city of Ramat Gan to dismantle the fences it put up overnight to separate it from adjacent Bnei Brak.
Footage posted on social media appears to show municipal workers taking down the fences.
Putting up fences overnight, Ramat Gan blocks entry to pedestrians from Bnei Brak
The city of Ramat Gan has set up makeshift fences and checkpoints to prevent pedestrian traffic from adjacent Bnei Brak, which has a high concentration of virus cases.
According to Hebrew media reports, the fences have been put up overnight to separate the cities.
There is currently a closure in and out of Bnei Brak to vehicles.
“So long as the Israel Police don’t block the entrance points, and so long as the movement between cities is forbidden by law, the responsibility for public health leads to the conclusion that it is appropriate and correct to plug all openings,” the Ramat Gan municipality says after taking matters into its own hands.
Researcher: Gathering sensitive personal info, Zoom a threat to its users
Dr. Tehilla Shwartz Altshuler of the Israel Democracy Institute think tank sounds the alarm about the privacy issues plaguing popular videoconferencing application Zoom.
As the app moves to tighten its security amid widespread criticism, Shwartz Altshuler says the changes being implemented are “appropriate” but the service continues to collect sensitive data on its users and records all conversations.
“Unlike other apps, Zoom operates under a scandalous privacy policy in which it collects information on all its users without their explicit consent. This is true for those who have downloaded the app and authorized its privacy policy – and it is also true for users who access the meetings without downloading the app or giving any confirmation of the privacy policy. Zoom considers all its users as a ‘product’ and therefore all their information, including credit card details, employment information and other sensitive details remains in the possession of the company,” she says in a statement.
She adds: “Zoom not only collects data via cookies, it also records all conversations that take place using the application. Just a few examples how the company can use this data include: training artificial intelligence systems to convert video or voice to text or to identify emotions, gathering information on the users as individuals — what their voices sound like, how they conduct meetings, their personal interest and even what their homes looks like. All of this information is of incalculable value to advertisers and other commercial interests.”
And she warns that as the restrictions on movement due to the pandemic persist, Zoom will continue to collect additional compromising information.
“The longer social distancing practices due to the coronavirus continue – the more data Zoom can collect – and the more serious the problem will become. It is only a matter of time until even more serious repercussions become apparent from the mass use of this program. The relative ease in which sensitive information on Zoom can be abused poses a serious threat to its users,” she says.
Nearly one-quarter of virus casualties were residents of assisted living
Nearly one-quarter of the victims of the coronavirus in Israel were residents of assisted living facilities, the Walla news website reports.
They are 12 of the 51 casualties.
Liberman: Deri seeking national lockdown to placate ultra-Orthodox
Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman attacks ultra-Orthodox politicians, accusing them of endangering public safety with their policy decisions relating to the pandemic.
Citing several instances of violence by Haredim against police and medics enforcing the lockdown orders, Liberman writes on Facebook: “It’s important to remember the sacred work that Magen David Adom and the security forces are doing right now, and it’s important to remember that most of the ultra-Orthodox are listening to the instructions and behaving accordingly.
“But what must concern us is not the minority of lawbreakers, but the Haredi leadership. MK Porush who opposed the entry of the IDF into Bnei Brak and its assistance to the residents; MK Gafni who threatens, in his name as well as on behalf of [UTJ leader and Health Minister Yaakov] Litzman and [Shas leader and Interior Minister Aryeh] Deri that they won’t be partners in a coalition that imposes a closure on Haredi cities and neighborhoods. And MK Deri who announced that all cities in the country will be locked down, without regard for the number of cases.
“This decision is unreasonable and is designed to placate the Haredi street,” claims Liberman. “I repeat: I have no claims against the Haredim, but rather against their leaders who are behaving irresponsibly and are endangering not only the health of the Haredi community, but the health of all Israeli citizens.”
Deri on Sunday night said the Israeli government was considering imposing a full closure over Passover, amid fears Israelis would travel to visit their relatives, causing a spike in infections.
First plane with medical equipment arrives in Israel from China
The first planeload of medical supplies from China has touched down in Israel, the Defense Ministry says.
It includes 20 tons of equipment, including masks and protective suits.
Another plane is making its way to Tel Aviv from China now, with a third set to take off later in the day.
Overall, Israel will bring 11 planes full of medical equipment, including ventilators, from China, in an operation overseen by the Defense Ministry and carried out by El Al.
Per capita, Efrat settlement most infected area in Israel
The Health Ministry offers a breakdown of virus cases by city.
Jerusalem is the most infected, with 1,424 cases.
Bnei Brak is next, with 1,323.
Tel Aviv-Jaffa is third, with 387.
It’s followed by Ashkelon (207), Petah Tikva (167), Elad (163) Rishon Lezion (149), Beit Shemesh (148), Modiin Illit (145), and Netanya (141).
This is based on Monday’s data.
But per capita, the settlement of Efrat is the most infected, the ministry says, citing figures from Saturday. It has 63 cases.
In second place is Kiryat Yearim, with 33 cases.
Bnei Brak, which is under lockdown, is third.
Kfar Chabad follows, with 37 cases.
Other small towns and settlements, due to their small populations, also make the top 10 list of most infected by population, including: Kochav Hashahar, Neve Daniel, Mizpe Ramon, Kochav Yaakov, Merkaz Shapira, and Migdal Haemek.
Shares rebound on signs of progress in battling virus
Asian shares and US futures rebound as investors grasp at threads of hope that the battle against the coronavirus pandemic may be making some progress in some hard-hit areas.
Markets in Tokyo and Sydney gain more than 4% and Hong Kong climbs 2.3%. New York futures are more than 4% higher.
The gains follow another Friday session of losses after the US said employers cut 701,000 more jobs than they added last month, the first drop in nearly a decade. Investors fled the market ahead of the weekend.
Oil prices fell back after a meeting between OPEC and Russia reportedly was delayed until April 9.
Reports have shown the number of people dying appears to be slowing in New York City, Spain and Italy. The news was cautiously welcomed by leaders, who also noted that any gains could easily be reversed if people did not continue to adhere to strict lockdowns.
— AP
China reports 39 new virus cases, all but one imported
China reports 39 new cases of coronavirus infection — 38 of them imported — one additional death, 10 suspected cases and 1,047 asymptomatic cases under observation.
There are no new confirmed or suspected cases in the epicenter city of Wuhan, where a 14-week lockdown is due to be lifted on Wednesday.
China has now recorded a total of 81,708 cases and 3,331 deaths since the COVID-19 illness was first detected there in late December.
— AP
Virus death toll rises to 51, infections at 8,611
The Health Ministry says 51 people have died of the coronavirus, raising the death toll by two since last night.
There is no immediate information on the latest victims.
In its morning roundup, the ministry says 8,611 are infected with the virus. Of them, 141 are in serious condition, including 107 on ventilators. Another 191 are in moderate condition.
Health Ministry official says Israel likely headed to national lockdown Seder night
Health Ministry Deputy Director-General Itamar Grotto says Israel is likely heading to a full lockdown on Wednesday, coinciding with the first night of Passover, when Jews hold their Seder meals.
He confirms, in an interview with Army Radio, comments by Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, who said Sunday night the government was considering a nationwide closure over the Passover holiday.
Grotto also says it’s too early to be optimistic about infection rates in the country.
“We see an increase at a measured pace, but it’s still too early for optimism,” he says. “We will need to wait for a week after Passover [which begins April 8 and ends April 15] to see what the damage is.”
Blue and White said willing to bend on annexation, but not on judge appointments
Blue and White is willing to compromise on West Bank annexation in order to form a government with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud, which has demanded support for the move, sources in Benny Gantz’s party tell the Kan public broadcaster.
But Likud’s demand for veto power on the appointment of judges could see the coalition negotiations blow up without agreement, the sources say.
The issue of West Bank annexation, which Likud favors, was previously reported to be a sticking point in the talks.
UN chief decries ‘horrifying’ surge of domestic violence
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says there has been “a horrifying global surge in domestic violence” in recent weeks as fear of the coronavirus pandemic has grown along with its social and economic consequences.
The UN chief, who appealed on March 23 for an immediate cease-fire in conflicts around the world to tackle COVID-19, says in a statement it is now time to appeal for an end to all violence, “everywhere, now.”
Guterres says that “for many women and girls, the threat looms largest where they should be safest — in their own homes.”
“And, so, I make a new appeal today for peace at home — and in homes — around the world,” he says.
The secretary-general says that in some countries, which he doesn’t name, “the number of women calling support services has doubled.”
At the same time, he says, health care providers and police are overwhelmed and understaffed, local support groups are paralyzed or short of funds, and some domestic violence shelters are closed while others are full.
“I urge all governments to make the prevention and redress of violence against women a key part of their national response plans for COVID-19,” Guterres says.
— AP
13 hospitalized, 1 dead from cruise ship in Florida
Authorities say 14 people have been taken to hospitals from a cruise ship that docked in Florida with coronavirus victims aboard and one of them has died.
Two fatalities were reported earlier aboard the Coral Princess, which docked Saturday in Miami. The ship had more than 1,000 passengers and nearly 900 crew members.
Authorities do not immediately disclose whether the 14 people removed for immediate medical attention had a confirmed coronavirus link.
The Princess Cruises line ship began disembarking fit passengers cleared for charter flights Sunday. The cruise line said it was delayed by a US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention policy preventing passengers from being placed on commercial flights.
Anyone with symptoms of the disease or recovering from it is being kept on ship until medically cleared.
— AP
Ministers to rule on locking down 8 cities, Haredi parts of Jerusalem
Ministers will rule today on enforcing a tighter closure over eight cities and 15 ultra-Orthodox neighborhoods in Jerusalem to stem the coronavirus outbreak.
The cities are: Tiberias, Elad, Migdal Haemek, Beitar Illit, Ashkelon, Or Yehuda, Modiin Illit, and parts of Beit Shemesh.
The Jerusalem neighborhoods that are to be sealed include Har Nof, Bayit Vegan, Givat Mordechai, Ramat Shlomo, Sanhedria, Shmuel HaNavi, Beit Yisrael, Mea Shearim, Geula, Bucharim, Zichron Moshe, Ramot, Makor Baruch, Givat Shaul, and Kiryat Moshe,
It remains unclear what the new guidelines will be, though they will likely include a broader military presence to enforce the restrictions. Israelis are already banned from venturing more than 100 meters from their homes, with exceptions made for work and purchasing essential supplies.
The restrictions would be less severe than those currently in place in Bnei Brak, with the Ynet news site terming them a “breathing closure.”
