Army deploys more troops to enforce lockdown, manage old age homes

The Israel Defense Forces is expanding its part in the national effort against the coronavirus, doubling the number of troops assisting police to enforce the partial lockdown and taking over the management of the country’s geriatric facilities.

IDF Spokesperson Hidai Zilberman says an additional 700 troops have begun working alongside police — bringing the total up to roughly 1,400 — to ensure Israelis are abiding by government regulations against large gatherings and travel outside their homes except to perform a limited list of necessary tasks, like shopping for food and medicine.

These troops will also largely be unarmed, acting as auxiliary forces to police, who retain the legal authority to make arrests and issue fines.

Zilberman says the military has also taken responsibility for some 450 geriatric facilities around the country in accordance with a government directive.

Roughly 18,000 soldiers are taking part in this effort. They will not be working directly with the residents of these facilities, but will instead help their staff to better protect themselves and their patients from the coronavirus.

This will include screening people before they are able to enter these facilities, sanitizing any areas where an infected person has been and teaching staff how to properly wear and maintain protective gear, according to Zilberman.

The IDF spokesman says earlier today the IDF General Staff held a meeting to discuss the military’s training schedule in light of the coronavirus pandemic, finding that much of it will have to change due to the new circumstances.

