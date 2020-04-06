Netanyahu to speak, minister pushes for stricter lockdown

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is slated to address the nation at 9:15 p.m., his office says.

His office has not said what Netanyahu will speak about, but one assumes it is related to the coronavirus crisis and/or coalition talks.

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan essentially confirms to Channel 12 that the cabinet will decide on a general lockdown later tonight, but says he pushed for even harsher measures.

He says all stores will be shut down by 6 p.m. on Wednesday, or earlier, except for in Arab towns.

He says police will be stepping up enforcement over the next two days, but adds that he does not think there will be an operation to remove people with the virus in Bnei Brak or other places to supervised facilities by force.