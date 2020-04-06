The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s developments as they unfold.
Shares rebound on signs of progress in battling virus
Asian shares and US futures rebound as investors grasp at threads of hope that the battle against the coronavirus pandemic may be making some progress in some hard-hit areas.
Markets in Tokyo and Sydney gain more than 4% and Hong Kong climbs 2.3%. New York futures are more than 4% higher.
The gains follow another Friday session of losses after the US said employers cut 701,000 more jobs than they added last month, the first drop in nearly a decade. Investors fled the market ahead of the weekend.
Oil prices fell back after a meeting between OPEC and Russia reportedly was delayed until April 9.
Reports have shown the number of people dying appears to be slowing in New York City, Spain and Italy. The news was cautiously welcomed by leaders, who also noted that any gains could easily be reversed if people did not continue to adhere to strict lockdowns.
China reports 39 new virus cases, all but one imported
China reports 39 new cases of coronavirus infection — 38 of them imported — one additional death, 10 suspected cases and 1,047 asymptomatic cases under observation.
There are no new confirmed or suspected cases in the epicenter city of Wuhan, where a 14-week lockdown is due to be lifted on Wednesday.
China has now recorded a total of 81,708 cases and 3,331 deaths since the COVID-19 illness was first detected there in late December.
Virus death toll rises to 51, infections at 8,611
The Health Ministry says 51 people have died of the coronavirus, raising the death toll by two since last night.
There is no immediate information on the latest victims.
In its morning roundup, the ministry says 8,611 are infected with the virus. Of them, 141 are in serious condition, including 107 on ventilators. Another 191 are in moderate condition.
Health Ministry official says Israel likely headed to national lockdown Seder night
Health Ministry Deputy Director-General Itamar Grotto says Israel is likely heading to a full lockdown on Wednesday, coinciding with the first night of Passover, when Jews hold their Seder meals.
He confirms, in an interview with Army Radio, comments by Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, who said Sunday night the government was considering a nationwide closure over the Passover holiday.
Grotto also says it’s too early to be optimistic about infection rates in the country.
“We see an increase at a measured pace, but it’s still too early for optimism,” he says. “We will need to wait for a week after Passover [which begins April 8 and ends April 15] to see what the damage is.”
Blue and White said willing to bend on annexation, but not on judge appointments
Blue and White is willing to compromise on West Bank annexation in order to form a government with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud, which has demanded support for the move, sources in Benny Gantz’s party tell the Kan public broadcaster.
But Likud’s demand for veto power on the appointment of judges could see the coalition negotiations blow up without agreement, the sources say.
The issue of West Bank annexation, which Likud favors, was previously reported to be a sticking point in the talks.
UN chief decries ‘horrifying’ surge of domestic violence
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says there has been “a horrifying global surge in domestic violence” in recent weeks as fear of the coronavirus pandemic has grown along with its social and economic consequences.
The UN chief, who appealed on March 23 for an immediate cease-fire in conflicts around the world to tackle COVID-19, says in a statement it is now time to appeal for an end to all violence, “everywhere, now.”
Guterres says that “for many women and girls, the threat looms largest where they should be safest — in their own homes.”
“And, so, I make a new appeal today for peace at home — and in homes — around the world,” he says.
The secretary-general says that in some countries, which he doesn’t name, “the number of women calling support services has doubled.”
At the same time, he says, health care providers and police are overwhelmed and understaffed, local support groups are paralyzed or short of funds, and some domestic violence shelters are closed while others are full.
“I urge all governments to make the prevention and redress of violence against women a key part of their national response plans for COVID-19,” Guterres says.
13 hospitalized, 1 dead from cruise ship in Florida
Authorities say 14 people have been taken to hospitals from a cruise ship that docked in Florida with coronavirus victims aboard and one of them has died.
Two fatalities were reported earlier aboard the Coral Princess, which docked Saturday in Miami. The ship had more than 1,000 passengers and nearly 900 crew members.
Authorities do not immediately disclose whether the 14 people removed for immediate medical attention had a confirmed coronavirus link.
The Princess Cruises line ship began disembarking fit passengers cleared for charter flights Sunday. The cruise line said it was delayed by a US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention policy preventing passengers from being placed on commercial flights.
Anyone with symptoms of the disease or recovering from it is being kept on ship until medically cleared.
Ministers to rule on locking down 8 cities, Haredi parts of Jerusalem
Ministers will rule today on enforcing a tighter closure over eight cities and 15 ultra-Orthodox neighborhoods in Jerusalem to stem the coronavirus outbreak.
The cities are: Tiberias, Elad, Migdal Haemek, Beitar Illit, Ashkelon, Or Yehuda, Modiin Illit, and parts of Beit Shemesh.
The Jerusalem neighborhoods that are to be sealed include Har Nof, Bayit Vegan, Givat Mordechai, Ramat Shlomo, Sanhedria, Shmuel HaNavi, Beit Yisrael, Mea Shearim, Geula, Bucharim, Zichron Moshe, Ramot, Makor Baruch, Givat Shaul, and Kiryat Moshe,
It remains unclear what the new guidelines will be, though they will likely include a broader military presence to enforce the restrictions. Israelis are already banned from venturing more than 100 meters from their homes, with exceptions made for work and purchasing essential supplies.
The restrictions would be less severe than those currently in place in Bnei Brak, with the Ynet news site terming them a “breathing closure.”
