Gantz declares Blue and White will oppose Netanyahu immunity efforts

In his speech, Benny Gantz seems to hold open the door to cooperation with a now-surging Likud, but also vows not to back any effort by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to legislate away his legal troubles via, for example, laws guaranteeing immunity for sitting premiers.

“I’ll tell what Israel needs now,” Gantz says, “it needs healing, unity, reconciliation, it longs for a unifying leadership. and we will continue to offer that to the Israeli public we have come to serve.”

He vows: “Regardless of the results of the election, criminal processes are decided only in the courtroom. In two weeks’ time Benjamin Netanyahu will sit in a courtroom over serious crimes.”

He seems to switch from aggressive to conciliatory.

“We will be in the streets. We won’t let anyone destroy our country, we won’t let anyone divide us, dismantle Israeli society or crush our democracy,” he vows, but adds, “We respect those who voted for others. Blue and White has only just begun its path. We have a long road to walk yet.”