Gantz thanks Netanyahu for ‘restraining the virus’

Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz thanks Prime Minsiter Benjamin Netanyahu at the first cabinet meeting of the new government for his work in fighting the coronavirus outbreak.

“This is the opportunity, prime minister, to thank both you and the other members who have been active in dealing with the crisis and in restraining the virus,” Gantz says, addressing Netanyahu directly.

“We are now setting up the coronavirus cabinet and we need to see what can be done so that we can move forward, calm the economy and support the society,” he adds.