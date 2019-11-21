The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they unfold.
German leader Merkel to make 1st visit to Auschwitz
German Chancellor Angela Merkel is planning to visit the former Nazi death camp of Auschwitz for the first time in her 14 years in office.
The Munich daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung reports that Merkel has accepted an invitation to attend the 10th anniversary of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Foundation on December 6.
Merkel’s office confirms that a visit is planned but declines to specify the date as her appointments are generally announced only a week in advance.
Last month, the World Jewish Congress gave Merkel its Theodor Herzl Award for her efforts to foster Jewish life in Germany and her support for the state of Israel.
Nazi Germany killed more than 1 million people at Auschwitz-Birkenau in occupied Poland during World War II, most of them Jews transported there from across Europe.
— AP
For 1st time ever, president hands the Knesset the mandate to form coalition
President Reuven Rivlin hands Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein the formal notice that Benny Gantz’s mandate to form a government is over, after the Blue and White party leader yesterday conceded failing to do so.
For the first time in Israel’s history, the mandate to form a governing coalition is now in the hands of the Knesset. If 61 lawmakers sign their support for a fellow MK to form a government over the next 21 days, that person will be tasked with doing so. If not, the country goes to the polls once again.
“This sad political outcome came after a second election cycle that was forced upon Israeli citizens when the 21st Knesset voted to dissolve itself,” Rivlin tells Edelstein. “This is a low point in the history of the State of Israel.”
