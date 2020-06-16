The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they unfold.
IAEA move on nuke inspections would be ‘totally unconstructive’ — Iran
Iran says a resolution by the UN nuclear watchdog on Tehran’s refusal to allow access to certain sites would be a “totally unconstructive measure.”
“Naturally, if such a resolution, which clearly involves American objectives, is passed, the Islamic Republic of Iran will have to take the necessary measures proportionally, and its responsibility will lie with those who have adopted such political and destructive approaches,” says Iranian envoy in Vienna Kazem Gharibabadi, according to Iran’s Tasnim news site.
He also repeats a claim that the IAEA’s reason for wanting to visit the site is malarkey because it is based on Israeli intelligence.
“We are working in broad and transparent cooperation with the IAEA, but it does not mean that we would agree to every request from the IAEA on the basis of the bogus claims of our enemies,” he says.
Greek PM confirms no Israeli tourists until August
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis says alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that August 1 will also be the date when Israelis are allowed to return to Greece.
He says his goal is to put safety first.
Mitsotakis earlier told the Yedioth Ahronoth paper that he was hoping to resume bilateral tourism between the countries soon.
On Monday, Greece welcomed the first international flights whose passengers didn’t face compulsory COVID-19 tests, to Athens and Thessaloniki. Direct international flights to regional Greek airports, including its sun-kissed islands, will begin on July 1. Visitors will be subject to random virus testing.
“A lot will depend on whether people feel comfortable to travel and whether we can project Greece as a safe destination,” Mitsotakis acknowledged then.
On Sunday, a group of Israelis was not allowed to board a flight for Greece at the last moment after the airline said the country would not let them in, despite Israelis believing they had been deemed a “green country” by Athens.
However, Greece said it had to keep to EU rules which forbid entry from those outside Schengen borders until July 1 at least.
— with AP
Turkey expands mask rule as COVID-19 case tally rebounds
Turkey has made the wearing of face masks mandatory in five more provinces, following an uptick in COVID-19 cases.
Health Minister Fahrettin Koca tweets that the wearing of masks is now compulsory in 42 of Turkey’s 81 provinces.
In the remaining provinces, residents are required to wear masks on public transportation and in shops and malls, and are being advised to wear masks and keep to social distancing practices elsewhere.
Turkey is seeing an upward trend in the daily number of infections after the government authorized cafes, restaurants, gyms, parks, beaches and museums to reopen, lifted inter-city travel restrictions and eased stay-at-home orders for the elderly and young at the start of June.
The daily number of infections climbed to above 1,500 in the past five days after hovering around 800-900 previously. The country has registered a total of 179,831 cases and 4,825 deaths.
— AP
Netanyahu: Skies to open to Greece and Cyprus on August 1
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel is looking to open up to Greek and Cypriot visitors starting August 1.
The date is later than the July 1 target that has been bandied about, and the list of countries whose citizens would be allowed in is also smaller than a larger roster initially suggested in reports.
“This all depends on the coronavirus pandemic, but if the numbers allow is this is the target date for opening up the skies,” Netanyahu says at a press availability alongside visiting Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who is in Israel for a single day series of G2G meetings.
