IAEA move on nuke inspections would be ‘totally unconstructive’ — Iran

Iran says a resolution by the UN nuclear watchdog on Tehran’s refusal to allow access to certain sites would be a “totally unconstructive measure.”

“Naturally, if such a resolution, which clearly involves American objectives, is passed, the Islamic Republic of Iran will have to take the necessary measures proportionally, and its responsibility will lie with those who have adopted such political and destructive approaches,” says Iranian envoy in Vienna Kazem Gharibabadi, according to Iran’s Tasnim news site.

He also repeats a claim that the IAEA’s reason for wanting to visit the site is malarkey because it is based on Israeli intelligence.

“We are working in broad and transparent cooperation with the IAEA, but it does not mean that we would agree to every request from the IAEA on the basis of the bogus claims of our enemies,” he says.