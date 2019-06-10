IAEA ‘worried about increasing tensions’ over Iran
Iran’s top envoy: Netanyahu wants to destroy us, and we will respond

Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif meets with German counterpart in Tehran, calls for an end to US ‘economic war’ on his country, says Trump peace plan is a ‘crime’ against Middle East

By Jacob Magid Today, 1:58 pm 0 Edit

Jacob Magid is the settlements correspondent for The Times of Israel.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, right, and his German counterpart Heiko Maas shake hands for media prior to their meeting, in Tehran, Iran on June 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, right, and his German counterpart Heiko Maas shake hands for media prior to their meeting, in Tehran, Iran on June 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they unfold.

2:05 pm

12 French orphans of IS families arrive in Paris from Syria

Twelve orphans born to French jihadist families were flown home Monday from camps in Syria, along with two Dutch orphans who will be handed over to the Netherlands, the French foreign ministry says.

The children — the second such group to be flown to France from Syria since March — were all “isolated and particularly vulnerable,” the ministry says, adding some were sick or malnourished.

— AFP

2:05 pm

Authorities probing whether fire near Gaza border community caused by incendiary balloon

Authorities in the Eshkol Regional Council near the Gaza Strip are investigating whether a brushfire that broke out adjacent to one of their communities was caused by an incendiary balloon, a spokesman for the municipality says.

2:04 pm

Kremlin says ‘carefully monitoring’ case of arrested reporter

The Kremlin says it is carefully monitoring the case of arrested reporter Ivan Golunov and admits it threw up a “great number of questions.”

“We are carefully monitoring how this case is developing,” Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov says. “This concrete case has triggered a great number of questions.”

— AFP

2:04 pm

IAEA ‘worried about increasing tensions’ over Iran

The UN’s nuclear watchdog says it was “worried about increasing tensions” over Iran’s nuclear program, after Tehran said it might stop respecting more elements of a 2015 international deal.

“I… hope that ways can be found to reduce current tensions through dialogue,” International Atomic Energy Agency director general Yukiya Amano says in a speech opening the agency’s quarterly board of governors meeting.

On May 8, Iran announced it no longer considered itself bound to keep to the limits of stocks of heavy water and enriched uranium agreed upon as part of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Tehran’s move came a year after US President Donald Trump pulled out of the deal. Washington has also reinforced economic sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

Iran has also said that if the other parties to the JCPOA do not speed up work on mitigating the effects of US sanctions, by early July it may stop abiding by restrictions on the level to which it can enrich uranium and on modifications to its Arak heavy water reactor.

Two weeks ago, the latest inspections report by the IAEA said that while stocks of uranium and heavy water had increased, they were still within the limits set by the JCPOA.

— AFP

2:02 pm

Iran’s top envoy says Netanyahu wants to destroy us, and we will respond

Iran’s foreign minister warns the US that his country will not remain passive while Israel threatens to destroy it.

He also dismisses the Trump administration’s as-yet unpublished peace plan as a “crime against the Middle East.”

“Netanyahu is threatening to destroy Iran. It can’t be that someone threatens our people without a response,” Zarif said at a press conference in Tehran alongside visiting German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

America, Zarif charges, has declared an economic war on Iran by imposing sanctions and last year pulling out of a landmark 2015 nuclear deal.

“We were not the ones and we won’t be the ones to open any kind of war, but if someone does open one, he won’t the one to finish it,” Zarif warns.

Zarif says the US and Israel are the root cause of the problems in the Middle East and called Washington’s peace plan, which it has yet to unveil, a “crime against the Middle East,” Tasnim, an Iranian news site, reported.

 with Agencies

