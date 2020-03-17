IDF announces 6th case of coronavirus in its ranks

The Israel Defense Forces says a sixth service member has been diagnosed with the disease, a 19-year-old female soldier from northern Israel.

The military says she has been hospitalized with light symptoms.

“The Medical Corps, with the Health Ministry, is conducting an epidemiological investigation, whose findings will be published soon. Those who were in close contact with her have been notified and additional people who were in contact with her are being found now,” the IDF says.

As of Tuesday morning, 4,267 soldiers and civilian employees of the IDF are in quarantine.