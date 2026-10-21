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IDF decides not to livestream any part of Netanyahu-attended cadets graduation ceremony over electioneering concerns

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 4:44 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at a cadets' graduation ceremony at the Bahad 1 officers' school in southern Israel, June 25, 2026. (Screenshot/Israel Defense Forces)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at a cadets' graduation ceremony at the Bahad 1 officers' school in southern Israel, June 25, 2026. (Screenshot/Israel Defense Forces)

The Israeli military will not be livestreaming today’s officers’ course graduation ceremony due to concerns that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may use his speech for electioneering.

Yesterday, the IDF reached out to Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara for instructions on how to act at the ceremony at the Bahad 1 officers’ school in southern Israel, which will be attended by Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz.

The Attorney General’s Office had instructed the army not to live-broadcast the speeches by the politicians, but the military has decided not to stream any part of the ceremony, including a speech by Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir.

A webpage where the ceremony was supposed to be streamed has been taken down.

The IDF says that “in accordance with the directive of the deputy attorney general, and given the proximity to the election date, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit will not broadcast speeches live at the Ground Forces officers’ course graduation ceremony.”

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