IDF Military Intelligence chief, other commanders to enter virus quarantine

Military Intelligence chief Tamir Hayman and an unspecified number of other senior intelligence commanders will enter quarantine after being in proximity last week of an IDF officer who tested positive for the coronavirus, the military says.

Hayman and the other officers will be in quarantine until next week and “will continue to maintain a regular schedule as much as possible,” an IDF statement says.

All of the officers feel well and aren’t displaying symptoms of COVID-19, according to the IDF, and are set to soon be tested for the coronavirus.

— Alexander Fulbright