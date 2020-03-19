The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they unfold.
IDF says 10th soldier has been identified as a COVID-19 carrier
The Israel Defense Forces says another soldier has been identified as a carrier of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the military to 10.
According to the IDF, the serviceman is a 24-year-old career soldier — identified as Patient 432 — who was infected by another confirmed carrier of the disease.
The IDF Medical Corps and Health Ministry are working to retrace the soldier’s movements in order to locate people he may have been in contact with and infected, the military says.
— Judah Ari Gross
With testing surge, number of confirmed virus cases in Israel jumps to 529
The number of confirmed virus cases in Israel climbs to 529 — 96 more than yesterday’s figure.
The jumps of nearly 100 seen in the past couple days come along with an increase in the number of tests. The Health Ministry says it carried out some 2,200 both Tuesday and Wednesday.
Of the 529 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19:
498 are only showing mild symptoms
13 are in moderate condition
6 are in serious condition
12 have fully recovered
279 patients are currently hospitalized.
86 are receiving care at home
36 are receiving care at an isolated hotel
16 are waiting to be told where they will be placed
IDF troops open fire at Gazans approaching security fence
IDF troops open fire at five Palestinians who approached the Gaza security fence and attempted to damage it, the military says.
“A hit was confirmed,” an army spokesperson says.
Media outlets in the Strip say one of the men was shot in the leg.
The incident occurs outside of Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza.
Cops break up mass protest outside jail in support of sex offender rabbi
Some 400 followers of sex offender rabbi Eliezer Berland protested overnight outside the prison where he is being held on fraud charges, violating Health Ministry orders against large public gatherings, police say.
Police called to the scene broke up the protest outside the Givon Prison in central Israel, in which his followers sang, danced and prayed for Berland’s release, police say.
Berland’s followers are considered especially devoted to him, with some having allegedly attacked people who have spoken out or testified against the convicted sex offender.
Iran state TV: Khamenei to pardon 10,000 more prisoners
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s top leader will pardon 10,000 more prisoners in an apparent effort to combat the coronavirus, state TV reports.
As part of steps to curb the spread of the new virus that has killed more than 1,100 people in Iran, the country has already released 85,000 prisoners on temporary leave.
The Middle East has some 20,000 cases of the virus, with most in Iran or originating from Iran.
To encourage people to stay at home in Iran, Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour writes on social media that the virus infects 50 Iranians on average every single hour and that “one dies every 10 minutes.”
“Make smart decisions about travel, visits and meetings,” he writes on Twitter, as highways remained crowded with people traveling to see family ahead of the Iranian New Year on Friday.
State TV quotes judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili as saying that 10,000 prisoners — among them an unknown number of inmates whose cases are political and related to activism or speech — would be granted amnesty under a decree by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on the occasion of the new year, called Nowruz.
Western nations have urged Iran to release dual nationals and others, alleging they are used as bargaining chips in negotiations.
Among those temporarily freed was Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, an Iranian-British dual national long held on internationally criticized charges. Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who works for the charitable Thomson Reuters Foundation, was arrested in 2016 on charges of trying to topple the government while traveling with her toddler daughter.
— AP
Report: Mossad brings in 100,000 coronavirus test kits
The Mossad intelligence service brought 100,000 coronavirus test kits to Israel from abroad last night, with plans to bring in millions more, Channel 12 news reports.
The Mossad was brought in to help locate and bring in the roughly four million test kits from several unidentified countries, which will make their way to Israel soon.
According to the TV report, the clandestine service is also helping the Health Ministry develop computer programs and smartphone applications to help it confront the pandemic.
These are the latest in a series of efforts by Israel’s security services to play a more active role in combating the pandemic.
Last night, the Defense Ministry also announced it would be taking over from the Health Ministry all efforts to purchase equipment to combat the coronavirus, following reports of shortages.
Virus keeps 500 million people home around the world
Some 500 million people are being subjected to lockdown measures around the world because of the coronavirus outbreak that started in China and has quickly ballooned globally, according to an AFP count.
From China to the Czech Republic to Venezuela, governments have told their citizens to stay indoors to try and slow the spread of the pandemic.
The central Chinese province of Hubei and its capital Wuhan, where the COVID-19 virus broke out late last year, have been cut off from the world since late January.
At least seven other countries have followed the Chinese province in enforcing some degree of confinement: Italy since March 10, Spain from March 14, Lebanon on March 15, the Czech Republic on March 16, France, Venezuela on March 17 and Belgium on March 18.
That means 230 million people in these seven countries are obliged to stay at home.
At least five countries — Israel, Austria, Britain, Germany and Iran — have urged people to limit as much as possible their movements and contacts, without going as far as enforcing confinement.
These five countries are home to around 250 million people. These appeals from the authorities have however had limited effect.
At least six countries or territories have imposed curfews banning movements in the evening and overnight: Tunisia, Bolivia, Serbia, the US states of New Jersey and Puerto Rico, and the Philippines’ capital Manila.
These territories hold more than 50 million inhabitants.
— AFP
Australia, New Zealand move to seal borders to curb virus
Australia and New Zealand are moving to seal off their borders today, announcing unprecedented bans on entry for non-residents in the hope of stemming the rise of COVID-19 infections.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the ban on anyone who is not a citizen or permanent resident coming to Australia “will be in place from 9:00 p.m. tomorrow evening.”
A similar measure was announced by his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern, who acknowledges: “I recognize how extraordinary this is. In no time in New Zealand’s history has a power like this been used.”
Australia and New Zealand have announced a slew of restrictions to tackle the pandemic, but have so far stopped short of closing schools or instituting wider-ranging lockdowns.
Policymakers hope the bans will slow the rate of infection enough to avoid more draconian measures that would cripple the two economies and transform life for months to come.
Australia currently has 642 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with the total doubling roughly every three days. New Zealand has 28 cases.
— AFP
Ministry: Tallying coronavirus cases taking longer due to additional tests
The Health Ministry says the process of counting the number of fresh coronavirus diagnoses is taking longer than normal due to the larger number of tests it has started to perform.
Ordinarily, the ministry publishes such statistics at 8 a.m. each day, followed by an updated sum later in the evening.
“As the number of places where checks are being done has gone up (20 active laboratories) and the very high number of daily checks (upwards of 2,200 tests yesterday and growing), the collection and tabulation of the statistics — the total number of confirmed carriers — is taking more time,” the ministry’s spokesman Eyal Basson says.
“We will publish the updated and confirmed number of patients as we have done throughout this crisis,” he says in a statement.
Health Ministry official: We won’t need a total lockdown if people follow rules
A Health Ministry official says Israel will not require a full lockdown of the country to contain the spread of the coronavirus if the public abides by existing regulations.
“We would have wanted a full shutdown, but if the public listens to instructions, there will be less of a need for one,” the deputy director-general of the ministry tells Army Radio.
“Yesterday, we saw a change in the public,” he adds, indicating that people had indeed begun following the ministry’s orders limiting gatherings and direct contact.
