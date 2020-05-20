IDF troops shoot suspect crossing from Jordan

Israeli forces shot and injured a man spotted crossing from Jordan into Israel, according to Hebrew media reports.

The man was brought to an Israeli hospital and is listed in moderate condition, according to Channel 12 news.

Soldiers early Wednesday called for the man to halt, but when he did not fired at his legs, hitting him, according to the channel. It is not immediately clear what the suspect’s motivation was.

The incident occurred near Kibbutz Gesher, south of Tiberias and near what was until recently the so-called “Island of Peace” where Jordanians and Israelis both has nearly free access.

On Tuesday evening, the IDF said two Sudanese men crossed into Israel from Lebanon, ostensibly searching for work.