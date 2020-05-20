The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they unfold.
IDF troops shoot suspect crossing from Jordan
Israeli forces shot and injured a man spotted crossing from Jordan into Israel, according to Hebrew media reports.
The man was brought to an Israeli hospital and is listed in moderate condition, according to Channel 12 news.
Soldiers early Wednesday called for the man to halt, but when he did not fired at his legs, hitting him, according to the channel. It is not immediately clear what the suspect’s motivation was.
The incident occurred near Kibbutz Gesher, south of Tiberias and near what was until recently the so-called “Island of Peace” where Jordanians and Israelis both has nearly free access.
On Tuesday evening, the IDF said two Sudanese men crossed into Israel from Lebanon, ostensibly searching for work.
PLO officials: Abbas not bluffing, security cooperation over
The New York Times quotes senior Palestinian officials saying PA President Mahmoud Abbas is not bluffing with his announcement that agreements with Israel and the US are canceled, effectively ending security cooperation.
The paper cites Maj. Gen. Adnan Damiri, a spokesman for the Palestinian security services, saying that Palestinian officials understood from Abbas words that they are to no longer cooperate on security with Israel or the CIA.
“This decision is for immediate implementation,” Wasel Abu Yousef, a senior member of the Palestine Liberation Organization, tells the paper. “It is not to be studied or discussed in committees.”
Mahmoud al-Habbash, Abbas’s religious affairs adviser, tells the paper that “there’s no room for maneuvering.”
Security cooperation is seen as a vital mechanism for thwarting terror in the West Bank and while Abbas has threatened to cut it off in the past, has never actually done so.
Many skeptical over Abbas voiding agreements with Israel, US
Mahmoud Abbas’s announcement that he is cancelling all agreements with Israel and the United States has many puzzling over the actual ramifications of the announcements and whether it means vital security cooperation between Israel and the Palestinian Authority will be canceled.
Al-Jazeera notes that Abbas did not explicitly say he was dissolving the PA, a body that was formed by the Oslo Accords, one such agreement that has ostensibly been canceled.
“Mahmoud Abbas has announced I can’t remember how many times that he’s suspended this agreement or that agreement and the fact is that he’s never (actually) done that. He’s never (actually) suspended an agreement,” says anti-Israel activist Ali Abunimah to the station. “The reality is that the Palestinian Authority cannot move a salt shaker from one side of the table to another without the permission and help of the Israelis.”
Daniel Levy, the president of the US/Middle East Project, tells The Guardian that “the bar is very high,” for Abbas to back up his words with actions and show this is not another empty threat.
Former IDF general Alon Evyatat tells Army Radio that Abbas is waiting to see if Israel actually annexes before making an actual move.
“This is the sharpest we’ve heard Abbas regarding agreements — but he has not burned [the bridge],” he says.
Museums okayed to reopen
The government also announces that museums may reopen, though hands-on activities or exhibits are out of bounds.
The museums must restrict entry to one person per 15 square meters of space.
Ministers also voted to allow those who can prove they can self-quarantine at home to do so, granted that they don’t take public transportation from their point of entry to their place of quarantine. Those who cannot meet the necessary qualifications must still go to quarantine hotels.
Synagogues, beaches officially reopen
Synagogues and beaches are reopening Wednesday morning after being shuttered for some two months as part of regulations meant to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
Pictures on social media and in the Hebrew-language press show worshippers attending morning prayers.
“We missed this! Back to Synagogue, Halleluyah!” tweets former Likud MK Yehudah Glick from a prayer service.
התגעגענו!
Back to Synagogue
Halleluyah!???? pic.twitter.com/uYn0TQbXGX
— yehudah glick (@YehudahGlick) May 20, 2020
Under the rules, synagogues may host up to 50 people, so long as they maintain a distance of two meters between each other and wear masks. They must also appoint a coronavirus coordinator, kind of like a sexton, but for a pathogen.
Beaches are also officially opening, though Israelis have not exactly been staying away amid a sweltering heatwave. Under new regulations, the beaches will need to keep “Purple Badge” hygienic standards, including regular disinfecting of public facilities, like bathrooms.
Brazil records over 1,000 deaths in single day
Brazil’s daily death toll has crossed 1,000 for the first time, with the country’s health ministry announcing 1,179 deaths on Tuesday, boosting the nation’s death toll to 17,971. Brazil has 271,628 confirmed cases, the third most in the world after Russia and the US.
US President Donald Trump says he is considering barring entry to flights coming from Brazil due to the spread of COVID-19 in Latin America’s hardest-hit country. It was the second time Trump has said he is studying such a measure.
“I don’t want people coming in here and infecting our people. I don’t want people over there sick either. We’re helping Brazil with ventilators. We’re sending them ventilators,” Trump tells reporters during a cabinet meeting at the White House.
Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro, who like Trump has previously downplayed the disease and encouraged supporters to go back to work, neither responds to Trump’s remarks nor commented on the record daily figure.
Worldwide there have been 4.9 million confirmed infections and over 323,000 deaths, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.
— Agencies
