Iran releases British-Iranian academic on bail

A British-Iranian anthropologist held in Iran for three months has been released on bail, his wife tells state news agency IRNA.

“Kameel Ahmady was released on Sunday evening on a 500 million (toman, $42,000) bail after three months of temporary detention,” IRNA quotes Shafagh Rahmani as saying.

Iran confirmed Ahmady’s arrest in October, less than three months after the detention of Franco-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah was publicized.

— AFP