Iran says virus cases surpass 150,000
search
home page
Live Now

Health minister warns new lockdown is in cards as infection rate jumps to 2.5%

Calling on public to get tested, Yuli Edelstein says Israel has capacity to test 15,000 people per day, positive tests 5 times higher than several days ago

By Jacob Magid Today, 2:14 pm 0 Edit

Jacob Magid is the settlements correspondent for The Times of Israel.

New Health Minister Yuli Edelstein (L) and outgoing Health Minister Yaakov Litzman at a passing of the baton ceremony at the Health Ministry on May 18, 2020. (Health Ministry)
New Health Minister Yuli Edelstein (L) and outgoing Health Minister Yaakov Litzman at a passing of the baton ceremony at the Health Ministry on May 18, 2020. (Health Ministry)

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they unfold.

2:26 pm

Iran says virus cases surpass 150,000

Iran says its caseload of novel coronavirus infections passed the grim milestone of 150,000, as the country struggles to contain a recent upward trend.

The government has largely lifted the restrictions it imposed in order to halt a COVID-19 outbreak that first emerged in mid-February.

But the health ministry has warned of a potential virus resurgence with new cluster outbreaks in a number of provinces.

Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour says 2,516 new cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 151,466.

Infections have been on a rising trajectory in the Islamic Republic since hitting a near two-month low on May 2.

Jahanpour says the virus had claimed another 63 lives over the same period, raising the overall toll to 7,797.

So far the government has reimposed a lockdown only in Khuzestan province on Iran’s southwestern border with Iraq.

It remains “red,” the highest level on Iran’s color-coded risk scale.

Experts both at home and abroad have voiced skepticism about Iran’s official figures, saying the real toll could be much higher.

— AFP

2:18 pm

Egypt army says 19 Islamic militants killed in Sinai

Egypt’s military says it has killed 19 militants in targeted ground and air operations as part of its battle to quell a long-running Islamist insurgency in north Sinai.

Five soldiers were killed or wounded in the operations last week, according to the online video statement, which did not specify the number of military fatalities.

The video, replete with a dramatic score, said troops had killed three “extremely dangerous” militants as well as 16 others in precision airstrikes on their “terrorist hideouts.”

“Two officers, a non-commissioned officer and two soldiers were killed and wounded in the operations,” the statement says.

Troops had recovered troves of automatic rifles, hand grenades and rocket-propelled grenades in possession of the militants, the army adds.

Security forces have been battling a long-running Islamist insurgency in the Sinai Peninsula in Egypt’s northeast that is spearheaded by a local affiliate of the Islamic State group.

— AFP

2:17 pm

Opposition head blasts government for handing out half a billion shekels ‘for itself’

Opposition chairman Yair Lapid issues a statement blasting the government after ministers approved new budgets for the newly formed offices created by the Gantz-Netanyahu coalition deal.

“The government handed half a billion shekels to itself today. Not for the self-employed, not for the unemployed, not for small businesses, but for itself,” says Lapid.

“For redundant offices like the Water Resources Ministry, the nonexistent Community Empowerment Ministry and for deputy ministers that no one needs. Detached lawmakers, we’ve had enough of you.”

2:16 pm

Health minister warns of possible new lockdown as infection rate jumps to 2.5%

Newly appointed Health Minister Yuli Edelstein warns of the possibility of having to institute a new lockdown, saying the rate of positive coronavirus tests was now five times higher than several days ago.

At a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, Edelstein notes the sharp increase in infections over the past few days, adding that “either it all turns out to be okay, or we will be back under lockdown, and much faster than people think.”

Edelstein said that while a week ago the rate of positive results out of all COVID-19 tests was about 0.5 percent, that had jumped to 2.5% on Saturday.

Stressing that Israel has the capacity to test 15,000 people per day, he called on people to go get tested whenever they have symptoms: “If the public cooperates, we will know what the real numbers are among the population.”

— Michael Bachner

read more:
comments
Live Now
2:26 pm

Iran says virus cases surpass 150,000

Iran says its caseload of novel coronavirus infections passed the grim milestone of 150,000, as the country struggles to contain a recent upward trend.

The government has largely lifted the restrictions it imposed in order to halt a COVID-19 outbreak that first emerged in mid-February.

But the health ministry has warned of a potential virus resurgence with new cluster outbreaks in a number of provinces.

Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour says 2,516 new cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 151,466.

Infections have been on a rising trajectory in the Islamic Republic since hitting a near two-month low on May 2.

Jahanpour says the virus had claimed another 63 lives over the same period, raising the overall toll to 7,797.

So far the government has reimposed a lockdown only in Khuzestan province on Iran’s southwestern border with Iraq.

It remains “red,” the highest level on Iran’s color-coded risk scale.

Experts both at home and abroad have voiced skepticism about Iran’s official figures, saying the real toll could be much higher.

— AFP